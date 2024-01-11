School Milk Contamination Leads to Hospitalization of 23 Students in Belagavi

On the typical Thursday morning of a new school day in the Ullagaddi Khanapur village school of Belagavi, an unforeseen crisis pierced through the mundane routine. A server, during the customary milk distribution at 11:30 AM, discovered an unsettling sight – a dead lizard at the bottom of the milk vessel. As a result, 23 students ended up hospitalized, having consumed milk contaminated with the dead reptile. The incident was a stark reminder of the crucial need for stringent food safety measures in schools.

Quick Response and Subsequent Hospitalization

The quick response from the teachers on duty played a pivotal role in preventing the situation from escalating into a full-blown health crisis. They leapt into immediate action, stopping more students from consuming the contaminated milk. The school, serving around 400 students across Kannada, Marathi, and Urdu primary schools, noticed that more than 50 students had already consumed the milk. Out of them, 23 showed signs of discomfort and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Children’s Health Stabilizes

The school headmaster, Kamate, provided reassurance regarding the children’s well-being. He confirmed that all hospitalized students were in good health after receiving prompt medical attention. The prompt actions of the school staff and the medical team ensured that a potential health catastrophe was averted.

Investigations Under the ‘Skeerabhagya’ Scheme

The milk in question was supplied by the education department under the ‘Skeerabhagya’ scheme. Following the incident, the department has initiated an inquiry into the matter and issued a notice to the agency responsible for supplying the milk. The incident has brought to the forefront the paramount importance of rigorous food safety measures, especially within educational institutions that serve meals to hundreds of students daily.