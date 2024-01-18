Scholarly Article Correction: An Effort to Uphold Publishing Integrity

In a bid to uphold the integrity of scholarly publishing, a correction has been issued to rectify an authorship oversight in a previously published article. Two authors, Aisha Maria Asghar and Durre Sadaf, were inadvertently left out of the original author list. The corrected author list now features these two names alongside Muhammad Zubair Ahmad, Guy Jackson, and Stephen J. Bonsor.

Correction to Uphold Scholarly Integrity

The authors find their professional homes in a range of prestigious institutions. These include the Good Wood Court Dental Practice in London, the Microbial Disease Department at University College London's Eastman Dental Institute, the Restorative Dentistry Department at Qassim University in Saudi Arabia, and the Edinburgh Dental Institute at the University of Edinburgh. This correction stands as a testament to the commitment to thoroughness and the pursuit of accuracy within the scientific community.

Retractions and Corrections in Scholarly Publishing

Retractions in scholarly articles can occur due to a variety of reasons, from plagiarism and fabricated data to ethical issues. The recent surge in plagiarism has underscored the importance of preventing it in scholarly articles. Tools like citation managers, browser add-ons, and citation record files, along with software like iThenticate, can help prevent such occurrences.

The Threat of Predatory Publishing

Adding to the challenges in scholarly publishing is the rise of predatory publishing. This exploitative business model charges authors publication fees while only superficially checking articles for quality and legitimacy. It targets scholars, particularly those from developing countries, tricking them into publishing their work. Studies indicate that around 60% of articles published in these predatory journals receive zero citations within five years of publication. Such practices undermine the credibility of scholarly publishing and necessitate stringent scrutiny.

The authors—as well as the scientific community at large—express their apologies for any inconvenience this oversight may have caused to the readers and their peers. The correction underscores the commitment to maintaining the integrity of scholarly publications and highlights the importance of accurate authorship attribution.