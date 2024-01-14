Schenectady County Public Health Services Earns National Accreditation

In a significant achievement, the Schenectady County Public Health Services has been awarded national accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). This distinction places the department among an elite group of 16 local health departments in New York state to have achieved this recognition. The accreditation process entails a thorough evaluation of the department’s policies, practices, and services to confirm they meet or exceed the nationally recognized standards for public health.

A Testament to Commitment

The PHAB accreditation, which is valid for five years, not only validates the department’s unwavering commitment to the health and welfare of its community, but also provides a competitive edge when vying for state and federal funding. The Schenectady County Public Health Services has always prioritized the support, protection, and improvement of community health, and this accreditation acts as a testament to those ongoing efforts.

Implications for the Community

With this accreditation, the department can amplify its reach, bringing services and resources to a larger population through initiatives such as a mobile health unit. This exemplifies the department’s dedication to not just maintaining but enhancing community health.

Setting the Bar High

By meeting the stringent standards set by PHAB, Schenectady County Public Health Services has set a high bar for public health departments around the state and the nation. This accreditation serves as a beacon, signalling the department’s dedication to excellence in public health services.