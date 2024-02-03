In the tranquil setting of Hillsides Dementia Care Facility, an unforeseen health crisis has unfolded. The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has confirmed a surge of scabies, a contagious skin infestation, causing ripple effects of concern among the residents and staff of the facility.

Scabies Outbreak at Hillsides

Scabies, an infestation caused by tiny mites burrowing into the human skin, has been reported at Hillsides. A small number of residents at the facility are currently battling the outbreak, necessitating immediate medical intervention and a comprehensive plan to halt further transmission.

Immediate Response by GHA

In response to the burgeoning outbreak, the GHA has quickly assembled an Outbreak Control Team. The team's primary objective is to prevent the spread of the infestation within the facility, ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and staff. They have already issued a set of recommendations, offering treatment to those diagnosed with the condition and to individuals who have been in close contact with the affected patients.

Supervision by Public Health Director

Dr. Gerry Waldron, the Acting Director of Public Health, is personally supervising the outbreak and the implementation of control measures. His hands-on approach is expected to ensure the swift containment of the outbreak and to safeguard the residents and staff at Hillsides. Despite the immediate challenges posed by the scabies outbreak, the collective efforts of the GHA and the facility staff aim to restore normalcy swiftly and efficiently.