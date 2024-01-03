Savannah’s Smelly Mystery: Residents Discuss Potent Odor

Residents of downtown Savannah, Georgia, have found themselves at the heart of a stinky mystery. The occasional, overpowering sour smell permeating the city has triggered a wave of discussions on Reddit, with numerous theories floating around. The most prevalent among them points to a prominent industrial establishment – the International Paper Mill.

Sour Smell – The International Paper Mill Connection

The paper mill, situated on the northwest side of Savannah along the river, employs a process known as kraft pulping. This method, while efficient for paper manufacturing, has a less desirable byproduct – Total Reduced Sulfur (TRS) gases. These gases are known to emit a potent smell akin to rotten eggs, leading many to conclude that they might be the source of the city’s olfactory woes.

Factors Influencing the Odor

The intensity of the smell isn’t constant – it fluctuates, influenced by various factors. Temperature and wind direction play significant roles in determining the severity of the odor. Processing techniques at the mill also contribute to these variations. However, the paper mill isn’t the sole suspect in this puzzling case.

Savannah’s Swamp Town Status – A Contributing Factor

Savannah’s standing as a swamp town adds another layer to this mystery. The natural decay of plant matter in swamps releases hydrogen sulfide, a colorless gas responsible for a similar rotten egg odor. Despite its usage in various industries, including oil, mining, tanning, paper, and rayon manufacturing, this gas isn’t entirely harmless.

According to the CDC, low exposure levels to hydrogen sulfide can cause eye, nose, and throat irritation. At higher exposure levels, the stakes rise significantly, leading to serious health consequences such as shock, convulsions, coma, and potentially death. As residents grapple with the smelly situation, the quest to pinpoint the exact source of the odor continues, reminding us of the delicate balance between industrial progress and environmental health.