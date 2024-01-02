en English
Health

Saudi Study Reveals Strong Correlation Between Smoking and Obesity

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Saudi Study Reveals Strong Correlation Between Smoking and Obesity

In a comprehensive cross-sectional study conducted in the western region of Saudi Arabia from November 15, 2022, to July 15, 2023, researchers have made significant strides in understanding the association between smoking habits and body weight in the general population. An online survey, completed by 744 individuals over the age of 18, served as the tool for this intricate exploration of societal health habits.

Uncovering the Links Between Smoking and Weight

With 58.8% of the participants having an abnormal Body Mass Index (BMI) and 39% leading sedentary lifestyles, the results paint a concerning picture of public health. The data showed 25% of the participants being overweight, 12.4% as obese, and an alarming 7.4% as extremely obese. The study also revealed that a significant number of participants were traditional smokers, and those who had quit smoking were more likely to be overweight. Interestingly, nearly half of the survey participants perceived themselves as overweight and were more inclined to smoke either traditional or electronic cigarettes.

The Public Health Implications

The study unearthed a strong correlation between smoking habits and increased weight status as measured by BMI. This correlation has significant public health implications, suggesting that a deeper understanding of the connection between smoking and obesity could lead to more effective public health strategies to combat these prevalent issues. Furthermore, the study sheds light on the significance of early smoking initiation, with data showing high numbers of children starting to smoke at young ages in the UK and the US, and the potential progression to regular smoking during adolescence.

Understanding the Complex Relationship

The paper delves into the complex relationship between body dissatisfaction, weight perception, and smoking initiation among adolescents. While some studies suggest that smoking is associated with lower weight and BMI, others indicate the opposite effect. Factors such as decreased appetite and calorie intake, enhanced metabolism, and reduced fat accumulation are considered to be influenced by nicotine. However, the flip side of this coin is that smoking can also decrease exercise capacity and respiratory functions, potentially leading to increased body weight. The study emphasizes the need for further research to fully unravel the impact of smoking on body weight.

Looking Beyond the Study

Beyond the borders of Saudi Arabia, the urgency for smoking cessation is echoed in Japan. A research involving semi-structured interviews with 16 habitual smokers revealed that the participants started smoking between ages 13 and 24, with the highest number of cigarettes smoked daily ranging from 10 to 80. The need for smoking cessation included themes of empowerment from experts, peer interaction, social commitment, and recovery of confidence. The article discusses the association between quitting smoking and body weight, highlighting the impact of certain foods on nicotine cravings and weight gain, and the stimulating effects of coffee on smoking.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

