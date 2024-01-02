en English
Health

Saudi Arabian Study Unveils Link Between Smoking Habits and Body Weight

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
Saudi Arabian Study Unveils Link Between Smoking Habits and Body Weight

A Comprehensive Study on Smoking Habits and Body Weight in Saudi Arabia

Results from a recent cross-sectional study conducted in the western region of Saudi Arabia have revealed a strong connection between smoking habits and body weight. This comprehensive survey, which ran from November 15, 2022, to July 15, 2023, evaluated the relationship between these two variables among the general population, adding a new layer to the complex discourse surrounding the impact of smoking on body mass index (BMI).

A Close Look at the Data

Data from 744 individuals aged 18 years or older were meticulously analyzed, painting a vivid picture of the interplay between smoking and body weight. The study revealed that 39% of participants led a sedentary lifestyle while 58.8% had an abnormal BMI. More specifically, these figures were broken down into overweight, obese, and extremely obese categories.

One noteworthy finding was that individuals who had quit smoking were more likely to be overweight. This corroborates previous studies that have indicated a tendency to gain weight after cessation of smoking. Around half of the study participants considered themselves overweight, a self-perception that was linked to a higher likelihood of smoking, including both traditional and electronic cigarettes.

Implications for Public Health Interventions

The study’s results underscore the need for comprehensive public health interventions targeting both smoking rates and obesity levels. The research also highlighted the propensity for early initiation of smoking in adolescence to progress to regular smoking, accentuating the importance of prevention programs during this crucial developmental period.

The study contributes significantly to our understanding of the complex relationship between body weight and smoking, which has been a topic of ongoing debate. Some studies report smoking to be associated with lower weight and BMI due to factors such as decreased appetite, enhanced metabolism, and reduced fat accumulation due to nicotine. Conversely, other studies suggest the opposite, pointing to decreased exercise stemming from impaired respiratory functions as a reason for weight gain among smokers. The primary objective of the study was to unravel this intricate association, which remains obscure due to the mixed results in existing literature.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

