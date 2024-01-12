en English
Bollywood

Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators

The Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024, a prestigious event held in New Delhi, served as a vibrant hub where leaders and innovators in the health and wellness industry converged. The awards, orchestrated by Preeti Singh and Rahul Gandhi, were more than just a recognition of contributions to promoting holistic well-being. They served as a platform for illuminating discussions on the future of health and wellness, sparking dialogue on innovative approaches to holistic health.

Powerful Insights from Esteemed Panelists

The event was graced by distinguished panelists, including Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Dr. Mickey Mehta, and Dr. Gurmeet, who shared their expert viewpoints and insights. Adding to the intellectual richness of the event, Dr. Deepak Vohra, Senior Diplomat, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Lesotho and Guinea-Bissau, delivered a riveting speech that left the attendees inspired and contemplative.

Technology and Wellness: The Future Beckons

Among the distinguished attendees was Dr. Preeti Seth, the Founder of Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness. As a panelist at the prestigious awards, she spoke about the vital role technology plays in wellness. Dr. Seth also shared strategies to maintain well-being in today’s fast-paced world, emphasizing the importance of integrating technology and wellness for a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Adding a Touch of Glamour

The event was further enhanced by the presence of renowned Bollywood singer, Shibani Kashyap, who added a touch of glamour and entertainment to the otherwise intellectually stimulating event.

The Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024 not only showcased achievements and innovations in the field of health and wellness, but also underscored the importance of dialogue in shaping the future of the industry. The event served as a beacon of inspiration and a call to action for all those dedicated to promoting holistic wellness in society.

Bollywood Health India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

