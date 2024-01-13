en English
Health

Sarawak’s Historic Leap towards Health Autonomy: First Technical Meeting under MA63

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:39 am EST
In a historic move that marks a significant milestone in Sarawak’s pursuit of health autonomy, the state recently hosted its first technical meeting under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian hailed the occasion as a reflection of a deep commitment to the principles enshrined in MA63.

High-Level Involvement and Discussion

The event, held in Kuching, saw the participation of top-ranking officials from both the federal Health Ministry and the Sarawak government. It signifies the commencement of a series of discussions aimed at confronting healthcare issues that have remained unresolved for six decades since Sarawak became part of Malaysia.

Acknowledgement and Action

Leading the federal delegation, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad recognized Sarawak’s autonomy proposal. He also announced the establishment of small working committees tasked with addressing the recommendations put forth. The subjects discussed spanned across various arenas such as health infrastructure, governance, human resources, and more.

The Path Ahead

The results of these technical deliberations will be communicated to higher-tier committees, including one spearheaded by the Prime Minister. The dialogue is particularly significant as it coincides with the 60th anniversary of Malaysia’s formation, which included Sarawak, and is perceived as a step towards fulfilling the original intent of MA63. The intent was to ensure ‘adil’ or fair treatment to Sarawak, as envisioned by the nation’s founding fathers.

Health Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

