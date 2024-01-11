Sarawak Premier Supports Recovery of Hero Burnt in Rescue Attempt

In a remarkable display of courage and humanity, Mohamad Syafiq Mohamad Ali Hanaffiah, a volunteer with the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, risked his life in a valiant attempt to rescue a six-year-old boy from a blazing house fire in RPR Batu Kawa. The incident, which transpired in August last year, resulted in Syafiq suffering third-degree burns on over 75% of his body. Despite his efforts, the boy could not be saved, casting a somber shadow over the heroic act.

Financial Aid for a Hero’s Recovery

Recognizing the bravery of Mohamad Syafiq, the Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, personally contributed RM50,000 to aid in his recovery. The donation was delivered by Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, the Premier’s chief political secretary, to Syafiq’s mother, Julia Jemat. Fazzrudin lauded Syafiq’s selflessness and expressed hope that the people of Sarawak would rally to support his recovery journey.

Long Road to Recovery

After being discharged from Sarawak General Hospital in November, Mohamad Syafiq is currently undergoing burn rehabilitation at home, thanks to Teddy Medical Clinic, which is covering the treatment costs. A full recovery is expected to span about three years, with his wounds requiring dressing every two days.

Government Support and Community Solidarity

Several Sarawak government officials, including Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang, have paid visits to Syafiq. Assemblyman Chiang has also arranged home physiotherapy sessions to assist in Syafiq’s recovery. The Sarawak government, in this instance, has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of its people and underscored the importance of community support for those facing adversity.