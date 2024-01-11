en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Sarawak Premier Supports Recovery of Hero Burnt in Rescue Attempt

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
Sarawak Premier Supports Recovery of Hero Burnt in Rescue Attempt

In a remarkable display of courage and humanity, Mohamad Syafiq Mohamad Ali Hanaffiah, a volunteer with the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, risked his life in a valiant attempt to rescue a six-year-old boy from a blazing house fire in RPR Batu Kawa. The incident, which transpired in August last year, resulted in Syafiq suffering third-degree burns on over 75% of his body. Despite his efforts, the boy could not be saved, casting a somber shadow over the heroic act.

Financial Aid for a Hero’s Recovery

Recognizing the bravery of Mohamad Syafiq, the Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, personally contributed RM50,000 to aid in his recovery. The donation was delivered by Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, the Premier’s chief political secretary, to Syafiq’s mother, Julia Jemat. Fazzrudin lauded Syafiq’s selflessness and expressed hope that the people of Sarawak would rally to support his recovery journey.

Long Road to Recovery

After being discharged from Sarawak General Hospital in November, Mohamad Syafiq is currently undergoing burn rehabilitation at home, thanks to Teddy Medical Clinic, which is covering the treatment costs. A full recovery is expected to span about three years, with his wounds requiring dressing every two days.

Government Support and Community Solidarity

Several Sarawak government officials, including Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang, have paid visits to Syafiq. Assemblyman Chiang has also arranged home physiotherapy sessions to assist in Syafiq’s recovery. The Sarawak government, in this instance, has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of its people and underscored the importance of community support for those facing adversity.

0
Health Human Rights Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Stephen Blakely: Breaking Stoma Stigma, One TikTok Video at a Time
Stephen Blakely, a young man from Londonderry, has courageously embarked on a mission to shatter societal misconceptions and stigma associated with living with a stoma—a new reality he has embraced after a battle with ulcerative colitis. Back in 2022, this condition, which inflames the colon and rectum, led to multiple bathroom visits, agonizing pain, and
Stephen Blakely: Breaking Stoma Stigma, One TikTok Video at a Time
Inquest Reveals Natural Causes Behind Infant Billie Rae Morris' Tragic Death
13 mins ago
Inquest Reveals Natural Causes Behind Infant Billie Rae Morris' Tragic Death
Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case
17 mins ago
Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
3 mins ago
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
Council Approves Home Extension on Randal Street Amid Controversy
11 mins ago
Council Approves Home Extension on Randal Street Amid Controversy
Pharmacist Banned for 18 Months over Professional Misconduct
11 mins ago
Pharmacist Banned for 18 Months over Professional Misconduct
Latest Headlines
World News
Stephen Blakely: Breaking Stoma Stigma, One TikTok Video at a Time
2 mins
Stephen Blakely: Breaking Stoma Stigma, One TikTok Video at a Time
Australian Open Draw: De Minaur Set for Tough Start Against Raonic
2 mins
Australian Open Draw: De Minaur Set for Tough Start Against Raonic
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
3 mins
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Second Term, Stresses Importance of Democracy
3 mins
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Second Term, Stresses Importance of Democracy
Political Uproar and Protests in Bihar Following Gang-Rape of Mahadalit Minors in Patna
3 mins
Political Uproar and Protests in Bihar Following Gang-Rape of Mahadalit Minors in Patna
Günther Steiner Departs Haas F1 Team; Ayao Komatsu Appointed as New Principal
4 mins
Günther Steiner Departs Haas F1 Team; Ayao Komatsu Appointed as New Principal
Lamar Wilkerson Leads Sam Houston to Victory Over Western Kentucky
5 mins
Lamar Wilkerson Leads Sam Houston to Victory Over Western Kentucky
Israeli PM Netanyahu Commits to Prolonged Military Operations Against Hamas
6 mins
Israeli PM Netanyahu Commits to Prolonged Military Operations Against Hamas
OxVox Champions Sustainable Travel: The Triangle Stadium Three Point Pledge Gains Momentum
6 mins
OxVox Champions Sustainable Travel: The Triangle Stadium Three Point Pledge Gains Momentum
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
18 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app