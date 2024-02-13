Sarah Snook Unveils Brian Cox's 'Diabetic Rage' and Her Journey in HBO's Succession

On the set of HBO's hit series Succession, Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy, has shared a unique insight about her co-star, Brian Cox. Cox, known for his portrayal of the formidable Logan Roy, has what Snook refers to as 'diabetic rage'.

Advertisment

Behind the Scenes with Brian Cox

Sarah Snook's revelation about Brian Cox's 'diabetic rage' offers a glimpse into the real-life dynamics on the set of Succession. The term, often used humorously, refers to the irritability some people with diabetes experience when their blood sugar levels are out of balance. Speaking candidly about her co-star, Snook paints a picture of Cox that goes beyond his on-screen persona.

Sarah Snook's Journey: From Struggle to Success

Advertisment

Snook's own journey in the entertainment industry has been far from easy. During her teenage years and time at drama school, she faced numerous challenges, from living off white rice to falling asleep during lectures due to lack of energy. Yet, despite these hardships, Snook persevered, eventually landing the role of Shiv Roy, which has earned her critical acclaim and a string of awards, including wins at the Critics Choice, Golden Globes, and Emmy Awards.

The Fear of Typecasting and the Fleeting Nature of Wealth

Despite her success, Snook remains grounded and aware of the potential pitfalls of her profession. She expresses a fear of being typecast due to her role in Succession, a concern shared by many actors in the industry. Additionally, Snook is mindful of the fleeting nature of wealth, acknowledging that her financial security could disappear, leaving her penniless once again. This awareness adds a layer of depth to Snook's character, both on and off the screen.

HBO, the network behind Succession, has a reputation for producing influential television shows. With hits like The Sopranos and Game of Thrones under its belt, HBO content accounts for over 20% of the demand for Max's TV catalog. The success of Succession and its impact on its cast members, as revealed by Sarah Snook, is a testament to HBO's commitment to creating compelling and thought-provoking television.