Sarah Herron’s Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF

On the ‘Infertile AF’ podcast, Sarah Herron, prominently recognized for her appearance on ‘The Bachelor’, revealed her heartrending experience with miscarriage. The tragedy happened at 24 weeks, leaving Herron grappling with formidable physical and emotional challenges, including the traumatic ordeal of childbirth without the joy of bringing her son, Oliver, home. A particularly distressing aspect was dealing with breast engorgement as her milk came in, despite the absence of her child.

The Unseen Struggles of Miscarriage

One of the notable aspects that Herron brought to light was the societal pressure to rapidly overcome her grief. A pressure she succumbed to, and only now, in retrospect, does she understand that the healing process necessitates more time and space. She underscores the fact that the emotional impact of a miscarriage runs deep and is often underestimated by society at large.

IVF: A Journey of Hope and Heartbreak

Herron also shared her journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF) in conversation with host Ali Prato. She recalled her initial devastation upon learning that natural conception was unlikely for her. Despite these hurdles, her IVF treatment did lead to a pregnancy. The embryo was dubbed ‘perfect, grade-A’ but, tragically, it culminated in loss just shy of the 25-week mark.

Navigating Reproductive Health and Mourning

Now 36, Sarah Herron is married to Dylan Brown, Oliver’s father. She continues to navigate the complexities of reproductive health and mourning. Herron’s narrative serves not only as a personal catharsis but also as a beacon of understanding for other women experiencing similar tribulations. Her story brings to the forefront the urgent need for a more empathetic approach to understanding the emotional toll of infertility and miscarriage.