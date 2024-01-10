en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Sarah Herron’s Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
Sarah Herron’s Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF

On the ‘Infertile AF’ podcast, Sarah Herron, prominently recognized for her appearance on ‘The Bachelor’, revealed her heartrending experience with miscarriage. The tragedy happened at 24 weeks, leaving Herron grappling with formidable physical and emotional challenges, including the traumatic ordeal of childbirth without the joy of bringing her son, Oliver, home. A particularly distressing aspect was dealing with breast engorgement as her milk came in, despite the absence of her child.

The Unseen Struggles of Miscarriage

One of the notable aspects that Herron brought to light was the societal pressure to rapidly overcome her grief. A pressure she succumbed to, and only now, in retrospect, does she understand that the healing process necessitates more time and space. She underscores the fact that the emotional impact of a miscarriage runs deep and is often underestimated by society at large.

IVF: A Journey of Hope and Heartbreak

Herron also shared her journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF) in conversation with host Ali Prato. She recalled her initial devastation upon learning that natural conception was unlikely for her. Despite these hurdles, her IVF treatment did lead to a pregnancy. The embryo was dubbed ‘perfect, grade-A’ but, tragically, it culminated in loss just shy of the 25-week mark.

Navigating Reproductive Health and Mourning

Now 36, Sarah Herron is married to Dylan Brown, Oliver’s father. She continues to navigate the complexities of reproductive health and mourning. Herron’s narrative serves not only as a personal catharsis but also as a beacon of understanding for other women experiencing similar tribulations. Her story brings to the forefront the urgent need for a more empathetic approach to understanding the emotional toll of infertility and miscarriage.

0
Health Society
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
Acoramidis: A Promising New Treatment for Life-Threatening Heart Condition
A breakthrough in the fight against transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), a perilous heart condition, has surfaced with the advent of a novel drug, Acoramidis. A path-breaking global trial led by UCL’s Professor Julian Gillmore has unveiled promising results for patients grappling with ATTR-CM, a condition that has recently been recognized as the most frequently diagnosed
Acoramidis: A Promising New Treatment for Life-Threatening Heart Condition
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
19 mins ago
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
22 mins ago
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
Sun Protection: A Cautionary Tale from an Australian Music Festival
5 mins ago
Sun Protection: A Cautionary Tale from an Australian Music Festival
50 Cent and the Rising Trend of Voluntary Celibacy: An Evolving Perspective on Sexual Wellness
11 mins ago
50 Cent and the Rising Trend of Voluntary Celibacy: An Evolving Perspective on Sexual Wellness
Western Australia Police Intensify Use of Banned Drinkers Register Amidst Alcohol Abuse Crisis
12 mins ago
Western Australia Police Intensify Use of Banned Drinkers Register Amidst Alcohol Abuse Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
50 seconds
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
1 min
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
2 mins
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
2 mins
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
3 mins
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
3 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
Pentagon to Host Media Engagement on New National Defense Industrial Strategy
4 mins
Pentagon to Host Media Engagement on New National Defense Industrial Strategy
Tennessee Titans Eye Raiders' Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position
5 mins
Tennessee Titans Eye Raiders' Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position
Acoramidis: A Promising New Treatment for Life-Threatening Heart Condition
5 mins
Acoramidis: A Promising New Treatment for Life-Threatening Heart Condition
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
12 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app