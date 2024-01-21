Duchess of York Faces Malignant Melanoma: Urgent Wake-Up Call

Sarah, Duchess of York, has recently been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a potentially life-threatening type of skin cancer, following earlier treatment for breast cancer. This news underscores the importance of vigilant skin care and early detection of melanoma, a cancer type that can be especially insidious due to its ability to metastasize and affect other body parts.

Melanoma: A Stealthy Threat

Melanoma is always considered cancerous, even without the 'malignant' label. Its primary cause is exposure to ultraviolet light, both from natural sunlight and artificial sources like sunbeds. However, other risk factors contribute to its development. These include having pale skin, red or blonde hair, blue or green eyes, a significant number of moles or freckles, and a family history of skin cancer. While the risk of melanoma increases with age, it is also relatively common among younger individuals, striking indiscriminately.

Recognizing the Signs

Early signs of melanoma can include the emergence of new moles or changes in existing ones. It can occur on any part of the body but has a higher prevalence in sun-exposed areas. Less common forms can affect the eyes, feet, hands, or genitals, making regular skin checks crucial. The NHS recommends being vigilant for unusual changes, adhering to the ABCDE checklist: Asymmetry, Border irregularity, Colour variety, Diameter over 6mm, and Evolution of moles.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Diagnosis typically involves a dermatologist referral, who may perform an excision biopsy to remove the mole and a surrounding tissue margin for lab testing. Results generally take about two weeks. Treatment for melanoma often involves surgery to excise the melanoma and some nearby healthy skin. Depending on the cancer's stage and the patient's overall health, the treatment may also involve removing affected lymph nodes, addressing metastasis in other body areas, and possibly resorting to radiotherapy, medication, and chemotherapy.