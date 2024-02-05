Sapiens and Binah.ai Partner to Revolutionize Insurance with AI Health Monitoring

Sapiens International Corporation, a leading software provider for the insurance industry, has entered into a collaborative agreement with Binah.ai, a pioneer in health and wellness check technology. This strategic alliance aims to amplify the capabilities of insurance companies by integrating client-oriented health data into their risk management and service offerings.

Tech Infusion in Insurance

Binah.ai's groundbreaking health data platform employs AI technology to transform smartphones and tablets into potent health and wellness monitoring devices. Users can conduct spot health checks using their device's camera or leverage continuous monitoring capabilities with additional sensors like the Polar Verity Sense heart rate sensor. This integration of AI health monitoring into insurance software solutions presents a significant leap forward, allowing real-time health data usage for underwriting and risk assessments. By streamlining the underwriting process, operational costs can be significantly reduced, and the customer experience enhanced.

Revolutionizing Risk Assessment

Sapiens, with its expansive experience and a customer base spanning across 30 countries, will ensure its clients have smooth access to Binah.ai's innovative technology. This integration promises a paradigm shift in the insurance sector by enabling more accurate risk assessments, optimizing underwriting processes, and supporting proactive health measures through real-time health data monitoring. The use of AI-driven health monitoring tools can provide insurers with predictive health data, leading to more personalized health feedback and wellness support for policyholders.

Shaping the Future of Insurance

This collaboration between Sapiens and Binah.ai pursues a burgeoning market segment attracted to personalized and technology-driven insurance products. By capturing this trend, the partnership aims to enhance brand perception and increase market share for early adopters of such technologies. The new joint solution will be presented in a live webinar by both companies on February 22, 2024, to showcase its application for the insurance industry. The partnership between Sapiens and Binah.ai signifies a transformative step towards a more tech-enabled, personalized, and proactive insurance industry.