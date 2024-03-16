Sanwo-Olu Advocates for Private Health Investment to Combat Brain Drain, Medical Tourism

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, recently underscored the importance of private investment in health financing as a strategic approach to mitigate the challenges of medical tourism and brain drain. During the commissioning of Atlantis Paediatric and Multi-Specialist Hospital in Lekki, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu highlighted the role of Private Public Partnership in enhancing healthcare services for society's vulnerable segments.

Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence that increased investment in medical infrastructure by both public and private sectors would significantly curtail medical tourism and brain drain. He pointed out the necessity of boosting diagnostic capacity and capability within Nigeria to improve local access to quality healthcare services.

The governor's administration is keen on collaborating with private investors to achieve these objectives, emphasizing not only the financial returns but also the profound impact on health service quality.

Atlantis Paediatric Hospital: A Model of Excellence

At the heart of this initiative is the Atlantis Paediatric and Multi-Specialist Hospital, led by Medical Director Dr. Atinuke Uwajeh, who returned to Nigeria from the United States to invest in children’s healthcare. The hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, aims to reduce infant and maternal mortality rates in Lagos. It represents a significant step towards bridging the gap in healthcare services and aligns with the government's vision of increasing private sector participation in healthcare.

The Federal Government disclosed alarming statistics, indicating a loss of 15,000 to 16,000 doctors to brain drain over the past five years. This situation underscores the critical need for initiatives like Atlantis Paediatric Hospital, which seeks to reverse brain drain and discourage medical tourism. By fostering collaboration within the healthcare sector and leveraging innovative technology, the hospital aims to set a new standard in paediatric and maternal care in sub-Saharan Africa.