Health

Santos Care in Wolverhampton Rated ‘Inadequate’ by CQC, Faces Shutdown

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:27 am EST
Santos Care, a home care service operating from Berry Street, Wolverhampton, has been classified as ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The service, which is in charge of 15 residents, has been given the lowest possible rating and placed in ‘special measures’ following a disconcerting inspection in October.

Unveiling Deep-seated Issues

The inspection uncovered a multitude of serious concerns about the safety, effectiveness, and management of care provided by Santos Care. Care plans lacked crucial details, while risk assessments were found to be generic and not customized to individual residents. The health management plans were also found wanting, and inconsistencies were noted in the delivery of care.

Staffing and Medication Management Concerns

Adding to the list of worries were concerns about the competence and training of staff. The responsibility for medication management remained unclear, raising questions about the potential for mismanagement of medications. Additionally, a pattern of late care visits was identified, suggesting possible understaffing issues.

Facing the Consequences

With the 15 residents under Santos Care’s supervision at risk of avoidable harm and not receiving safe care, the CQC has issued a stern warning to the home care service. Unless significant improvements are made within six months, Santos Care faces the risk of being shut down. The CQC will re-inspect the service within this period to assess progression and may take enforcement action, including canceling the provider’s registration, if necessary improvements are not made.

Santos Care has been invited to respond to these findings. The next few months will prove crucial for the home care service as it looks to turn things around and deliver the quality of care its residents deserve.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

