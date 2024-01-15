Santhera Pharmaceuticals Launches Game-Changing DMD Treatment, AGAMREE, in Germany

Santhera Pharmaceuticals has announced the commercial launch of AGAMREE (vamorolone), a new and promising treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), in Germany. This product is designed to treat patients aged 4 years and older and is the first DMD treatment to have received full approval in the EU, U.S., and UK.

AGAMREE: A Game Changer for DMD Treatment

AGAMREE’s approval has been largely influenced by its clinically significant safety benefits. Differentiating itself from standard corticosteroid treatments for DMD, AGAMREE has been recognized for maintaining normal bone metabolism, density, and growth. Corticosteroids, while effective, have been known to cause growth stunting in children. AGAMREE has shown that it can maintain efficacy while allowing patients to recover growth and bone health after switching from standard corticosteroids.

Vamorolone: The Active Compound

The active compound in AGAMREE, vamorolone, sets itself apart from traditional glucocorticoids. It binds to the same receptor but alters downstream activity, potentially reducing steroid-associated toxicity. This unique mechanism of action offers a new treatment alternative with fewer side effects for DMD patients.

AGAMREE’s Commendations and Recognition

AGAMREE’s efficacy and safety have been confirmed by the pivotal VISION-DMD study, which met its primary endpoint and exhibited a good safety profile. The U.S. FDA has granted AGAMREE Orphan Drug status, Fast Track, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations, while it has received Promising Innovative Medicine status in the UK. These recognitions underscore the drug’s potential in transforming care for DMD patients.

DMD is a rare, inherited disease, majorly affecting males, and is characterized by progressive muscle degeneration leading to a reduced life expectancy. With the launch of AGAMREE, Santhera Pharmaceuticals reaffirms its commitment to improving care for DMD patients by developing and marketing innovative drugs for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases.