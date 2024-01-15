en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Launches Game-Changing DMD Treatment, AGAMREE, in Germany

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Launches Game-Changing DMD Treatment, AGAMREE, in Germany

Santhera Pharmaceuticals has announced the commercial launch of AGAMREE (vamorolone), a new and promising treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), in Germany. This product is designed to treat patients aged 4 years and older and is the first DMD treatment to have received full approval in the EU, U.S., and UK.

AGAMREE: A Game Changer for DMD Treatment

AGAMREE’s approval has been largely influenced by its clinically significant safety benefits. Differentiating itself from standard corticosteroid treatments for DMD, AGAMREE has been recognized for maintaining normal bone metabolism, density, and growth. Corticosteroids, while effective, have been known to cause growth stunting in children. AGAMREE has shown that it can maintain efficacy while allowing patients to recover growth and bone health after switching from standard corticosteroids.

Vamorolone: The Active Compound

The active compound in AGAMREE, vamorolone, sets itself apart from traditional glucocorticoids. It binds to the same receptor but alters downstream activity, potentially reducing steroid-associated toxicity. This unique mechanism of action offers a new treatment alternative with fewer side effects for DMD patients.

AGAMREE’s Commendations and Recognition

AGAMREE’s efficacy and safety have been confirmed by the pivotal VISION-DMD study, which met its primary endpoint and exhibited a good safety profile. The U.S. FDA has granted AGAMREE Orphan Drug status, Fast Track, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations, while it has received Promising Innovative Medicine status in the UK. These recognitions underscore the drug’s potential in transforming care for DMD patients.

DMD is a rare, inherited disease, majorly affecting males, and is characterized by progressive muscle degeneration leading to a reduced life expectancy. With the launch of AGAMREE, Santhera Pharmaceuticals reaffirms its commitment to improving care for DMD patients by developing and marketing innovative drugs for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases.

0
Germany Health
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Germany

See more
10 mins ago
PSLab Unveils New Architectural Lighting Design Studio in Berlin
In the bustling district of Charlottenburg, Berlin, PSLab, a pioneer in architectural lighting design, has unveiled a novel studio that beautifully marries the old with the new. Housed in a heritage building dated back to 1907, the studio offers a unique, hands-on experience of PSLab’s innovative lighting fixtures in a setting reminiscent of a home.
PSLab Unveils New Architectural Lighting Design Studio in Berlin
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Booed at National Team Handball Match
5 hours ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Booed at National Team Handball Match
Heroic Rescue: Man Saves Two Girls from Icy Waters in Germany
5 hours ago
Heroic Rescue: Man Saves Two Girls from Icy Waters in Germany
German Farmers Roll Towards Berlin in Tractor Convoy, Protesting Proposed Tax Hikes
50 mins ago
German Farmers Roll Towards Berlin in Tractor Convoy, Protesting Proposed Tax Hikes
Classified Document Unveils German Army's Preparations for Potential Russian Attack
3 hours ago
Classified Document Unveils German Army's Preparations for Potential Russian Attack
Bavarian Farmers Rally Against Austerity Plans Amid Mount Marapi Eruption
5 hours ago
Bavarian Farmers Rally Against Austerity Plans Amid Mount Marapi Eruption
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Conference Amid Gaza Conflict
29 seconds
Chinese Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Conference Amid Gaza Conflict
Kristy Matthews: From Soccer Mom to Track and Field Master
47 seconds
Kristy Matthews: From Soccer Mom to Track and Field Master
2024 Travel Trends: From Picklecore to Boomerang, Modern Vacationers Seek Active, Inclusive, and Personalized Holidays
50 seconds
2024 Travel Trends: From Picklecore to Boomerang, Modern Vacationers Seek Active, Inclusive, and Personalized Holidays
Simone Biles' Revelation: The Unmasking of Larry Nassar's Reign of Abuse
1 min
Simone Biles' Revelation: The Unmasking of Larry Nassar's Reign of Abuse
Roy Keane Sheds Light on Infamous Beckham-Ferguson Boot Incident
1 min
Roy Keane Sheds Light on Infamous Beckham-Ferguson Boot Incident
Jack Draper's Boosted Confidence and Novak Djokovic's Challenge at Australian Open
1 min
Jack Draper's Boosted Confidence and Novak Djokovic's Challenge at Australian Open
Monte's Dramatic Turnaround Secures Top League Spot
2 mins
Monte's Dramatic Turnaround Secures Top League Spot
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
5 mins
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
5 mins
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
33 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app