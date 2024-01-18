Santa Fe Animal Shelter Implements Quarantine Amid Kennel Cough Outbreak

The Santa Fe County Animal Shelter has temporarily halted adoptions, admission of new dogs, and limited public access to its facilities for two weeks in a bid to contain an outbreak of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease (CIRD), colloquially referred to as kennel cough. The outbreak, suspected to have been introduced by a stray dog, has prompted the shelter to take swift preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of its resident animals and the wider community.

Connecting the Dots and Curtailing the Spread

Denise Womack Avila, spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, revealed that the origin of the outbreak is believed to have been a stray dog that was recently admitted to the shelter. The shelter's swift response aims to restrict the rapid spread of CIRD among dogs housed in close quarters, a common feature of this highly infectious disease.

National Outbreaks and Local Measures

While a direct connection between this outbreak and the respiratory illnesses affecting dogs in states such as California, Colorado, and parts of the Midwest and East Coast is yet to be established, the shelter is not taking any chances. In the wake of rising cases across the country, the Santa Fe County Animal Shelter's decision to quarantine represents a proactive, preventive step towards safeguarding the local canine population.

Operations During Quarantine

During the quarantine period, the animal shelter will suspend new impounds, with exceptions for specific emergency situations. These include cases involving injured animals, animal bites, protective custody cases, animals posing threats to public safety, and deceased animals. The shelter will continue to accept trapped cats. Santa Fe County Animal Control Services will also continue to respond to non-emergency calls, but will refrain from impounding animals in such instances.