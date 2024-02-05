Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office and Vitalant Unite for a Blood Drive

In a commendable initiative, the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office has declared a partnership with Vitalant, a renowned blood donation organization, to host a blood drive. The event is slated for Tuesday, February 13, and will be held from 1:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Sheriff's Headquarters - Main Jail, located at 4434 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Encouraging Scheduled Donations

To facilitate a smooth operation, potential donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment on the Vitalant website. The Blood Drive Code 1493 will guide them through the appointment process. Alternatively, appointments can also be scheduled by calling 877-258-4825. The arrangement is aimed at ensuring an organized and efficient blood drive, allowing as many individuals as possible to contribute.

Preparation for Donors

Those who are ready to give the gift of life are advised to bring a photo identification, consume a hearty meal, and hydrate adequately prior to their donation. These measures are in place to ensure the wellbeing of the donors during and after the blood donation process.

Donor Eligibility

The blood drive is open to individuals aged 16 years and above, effectively widening the pool of potential donors. Interestingly, there is no upper age limit set for the donors. However, it is mandatory for 16-year-old donors to present a signed parental consent form, available for download on the Vitalant website. Any queries regarding eligibility can be addressed to the aforementioned telephone number.