Sanner Group Acquires Springboard: A Strategic Move Towards Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions

On January 3, 2024, the global healthcare packaging manufacturer and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), Sanner Group, announced its acquisition of Springboard, a company specializing in medical device design and development for regulated markets. This strategic move is an integral part of Sanner Group’s ambition to offer comprehensive services in various sectors including drug delivery, diagnostics, and medtech devices.

Sanner Group Expands In-House Capabilities

The acquisition significantly bolsters Sanner Group’s in-house development capabilities and paves the way for the establishment of a new Design Center of Excellence in the UK. Sanner Group is evolving from being a leader in desiccant closures and effervescent tablet packaging to a provider of tailored solutions in medical technology and other health sectors.

Springboard: A Specialist in Medical Device Design and Development

Springboard is renowned for its concept-to-manufacture design services, technical problem-solving, and generation of intellectual property. The company particularly excels in areas such as drug delivery devices and critical care equipment. With a team of 30 members skilled in various scientific and engineering disciplines, Springboard is lauded for its efficient and cost-effective development of regulated devices.

The Acquisition: A Stepping Stone for Sanner Group

The acquisition will allow Sanner Group to better support a growing market and offer integrated design and manufacturing services to clients. Both Tom Oakley and Keith Turner, directors of Springboard, expressed enthusiasm about the merger and the potential for delivering intelligent healthcare solutions. The acquisition was facilitated by financial and legal advisors from both sides.

Both Sanner Group and Springboard will be exhibiting at Pharmapack 2024 to present their combined capabilities. Sanner GmbH, founded in 1894 and headquartered in Germany, has a rich history and an international presence with facilities across Europe and China. The company was acquired by GHO Capital in 2021 to assist in global expansion, particularly into the US market.