en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sanner Group Acquires Springboard: A Strategic Move Towards Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
Sanner Group Acquires Springboard: A Strategic Move Towards Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions

On January 3, 2024, the global healthcare packaging manufacturer and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), Sanner Group, announced its acquisition of Springboard, a company specializing in medical device design and development for regulated markets. This strategic move is an integral part of Sanner Group’s ambition to offer comprehensive services in various sectors including drug delivery, diagnostics, and medtech devices.

Sanner Group Expands In-House Capabilities

The acquisition significantly bolsters Sanner Group’s in-house development capabilities and paves the way for the establishment of a new Design Center of Excellence in the UK. Sanner Group is evolving from being a leader in desiccant closures and effervescent tablet packaging to a provider of tailored solutions in medical technology and other health sectors.

Springboard: A Specialist in Medical Device Design and Development

Springboard is renowned for its concept-to-manufacture design services, technical problem-solving, and generation of intellectual property. The company particularly excels in areas such as drug delivery devices and critical care equipment. With a team of 30 members skilled in various scientific and engineering disciplines, Springboard is lauded for its efficient and cost-effective development of regulated devices.

The Acquisition: A Stepping Stone for Sanner Group

The acquisition will allow Sanner Group to better support a growing market and offer integrated design and manufacturing services to clients. Both Tom Oakley and Keith Turner, directors of Springboard, expressed enthusiasm about the merger and the potential for delivering intelligent healthcare solutions. The acquisition was facilitated by financial and legal advisors from both sides.

Both Sanner Group and Springboard will be exhibiting at Pharmapack 2024 to present their combined capabilities. Sanner GmbH, founded in 1894 and headquartered in Germany, has a rich history and an international presence with facilities across Europe and China. The company was acquired by GHO Capital in 2021 to assist in global expansion, particularly into the US market.

0
Business Health United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Azeri Light Crude Oil Price Drops in Global Market

By Rizwan Shah

Northlight Estates Unveils Plan to Convert Historic Transformer House into a Coffee Shop

By BNN Correspondents

CDNS Surpasses Annual Savings Bonds Target, Boosts Islamic Investment

By Rizwan Shah

South Korea's FSC Undertakes Major Reform of Public Equity Funds System

By BNN Correspondents

European Natural Gas Price Drops Amidst Rising Supply from Azerbaijan ...
@BNN Newsroom · 18 seconds
European Natural Gas Price Drops Amidst Rising Supply from Azerbaijan ...
heart comment 0
Bitcoin Celebrates 15 Years of Decentralization: A Look at Bitcoin’s Journey and What Lies Ahead

By Shivani Chauhan

Bitcoin Celebrates 15 Years of Decentralization: A Look at Bitcoin's Journey and What Lies Ahead
YouTrip Amplifies User Wallet and Spending Limits; Bolsters Security

By Waqas Arain

YouTrip Amplifies User Wallet and Spending Limits; Bolsters Security
Nelson’s Former Office Building Set for Transformation into Takeaway and Flat

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Nelson's Former Office Building Set for Transformation into Takeaway and Flat
Federal Reserve Hints at Policy Pivot, Fuels Rally in Precious Metals

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Federal Reserve Hints at Policy Pivot, Fuels Rally in Precious Metals
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Era for Dundee FC: Architects to Design Modern Stadium
26 seconds
A New Era for Dundee FC: Architects to Design Modern Stadium
January 3rd: A Tapestry of Historical Events
29 seconds
January 3rd: A Tapestry of Historical Events
Regaining Control: Expert Strategies to Reduce Phone Usage
29 seconds
Regaining Control: Expert Strategies to Reduce Phone Usage
Media Bias and its Impact on the 2024 Presidential Elections
30 seconds
Media Bias and its Impact on the 2024 Presidential Elections
Trump’s Early COVID-19 Response: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Internal Debates
3 mins
Trump’s Early COVID-19 Response: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Internal Debates
US Criticizes Israeli Ministers' Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza
3 mins
US Criticizes Israeli Ministers' Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza
QIAGEN Announces Major Expansion in the Middle East
3 mins
QIAGEN Announces Major Expansion in the Middle East
Brenton Avdulla Eyes First Victory of 2024 at Happy Valley
3 mins
Brenton Avdulla Eyes First Victory of 2024 at Happy Valley
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
4 mins
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app