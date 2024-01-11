Sania Nishtar Appointed as New CEO of Gavi, The International Vaccine Alliance

Senator Sania Nishtar of Pakistan has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Gavi, the international vaccine alliance, effective March 18. Nishtar, a trained medical doctor known for her advocacy for health equity and transparency, has served in various positions in the Pakistani government and international organizations. She brings over three decades of experience in public health, including her previous roles as a special assistant to former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, a caretaker federal minister, and the inaugural chair of the UN secretary-general’s Independent Accountability Panel for women’s and children’s health.

Nishtar's Impressive Career

Nishtar's appointment comes as Gavi seeks Board approval for its 2026-2030 strategy. She has been recognized for her contributions and experience in healthcare, including her role as co-chair of the WHO Independent High-level Commission on Noncommunicable Diseases. Additionally, she has had previous involvement with Gavi, having chaired its Evaluation Advisory Committee and served as an independent member of its Board.

Gavi's Global Impact

Established in 2000, Gavi has been a driving force in global health, vaccinating over 1 billion children and preventing more than 17.3 million future deaths. This has significantly contributed to the reduction of child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. As the new CEO, Nishtar will face challenges such as vaccine inequity, the health impacts of climate change, and future outbreaks.

Continuing Gavi's Important Work

Nishtar's appointment comes at a critical time for Gavi as it prepares for its replenishment campaign in June and seeks approval for its 2026-2030 strategy. As the second person to be announced as the new CEO, after Dr. Seth Berkley stepped down in 2023, she acknowledges the enormous task ahead in continuing Gavi's crucial work.