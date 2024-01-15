San Joaquin County Fights Opioid Crisis with Naloxone Vending Machines

San Joaquin County in California is taking proactive steps to curb the escalating public health crisis associated with opioid overdoses. In a bid to counter the lethal effects of such overdoses, the county has installed vending machines that dispense naloxone, a life-saving drug, at three strategic locations. These include the Stockton Metropolitan Airport, the Public Health Services Administrative Office on East Hazelton Avenue, and the first floor of the County Human Services Agency on East Washington Street.

Responding to the Threat of Fentanyl-Laced Drugs

The county’s initiative is a response to the growing threat of fentanyl-laced drugs, which pose a significant public safety concern. The Director of the San Joaquin County Health Care Services Agency has expressed hope that making naloxone freely available will help save lives in the community.

Naloxone: A Temporary Lifeline

Commonly known by the brand name Narcan, naloxone can provide temporary relief from an opioid overdose. However, public health officials have emphasized the importance of seeking professional medical assistance, even after the drug is administered. The effects of naloxone can last anywhere between 20 to 90 minutes, making it crucial to call 911 for further medical intervention.

Part of Broader Health Care Initiative

This initiative is part of the county’s broader efforts to make health care resources accessible and free for the public. Over the past year, vending machines dispensing COVID-19 tests, sanitizers, and masks have also been installed. These measures underscore San Joaquin County’s commitment to public health and safety, particularly amidst the challenges posed by the opioid crisis and the ongoing pandemic.