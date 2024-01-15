en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

San Joaquin County Fights Opioid Crisis with Naloxone Vending Machines

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
San Joaquin County Fights Opioid Crisis with Naloxone Vending Machines

San Joaquin County in California is taking proactive steps to curb the escalating public health crisis associated with opioid overdoses. In a bid to counter the lethal effects of such overdoses, the county has installed vending machines that dispense naloxone, a life-saving drug, at three strategic locations. These include the Stockton Metropolitan Airport, the Public Health Services Administrative Office on East Hazelton Avenue, and the first floor of the County Human Services Agency on East Washington Street.

Responding to the Threat of Fentanyl-Laced Drugs

The county’s initiative is a response to the growing threat of fentanyl-laced drugs, which pose a significant public safety concern. The Director of the San Joaquin County Health Care Services Agency has expressed hope that making naloxone freely available will help save lives in the community.

Naloxone: A Temporary Lifeline

Commonly known by the brand name Narcan, naloxone can provide temporary relief from an opioid overdose. However, public health officials have emphasized the importance of seeking professional medical assistance, even after the drug is administered. The effects of naloxone can last anywhere between 20 to 90 minutes, making it crucial to call 911 for further medical intervention.

Part of Broader Health Care Initiative

This initiative is part of the county’s broader efforts to make health care resources accessible and free for the public. Over the past year, vending machines dispensing COVID-19 tests, sanitizers, and masks have also been installed. These measures underscore San Joaquin County’s commitment to public health and safety, particularly amidst the challenges posed by the opioid crisis and the ongoing pandemic.

0
Health United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
18 seconds ago
Pery: Revolutionizing ADHD Management with AI
Transforming the landscape of ADHD management, Pery, a technological platform, is making waves as it ushers in a new era of personalized treatment for children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and their families. Co-founded by CEO Ziv Elul, COO Gili Avital-Lang, and CTO Meir Amsellem, the application aims to address the myriad challenges associated
Pery: Revolutionizing ADHD Management with AI
Investigation into Private Medical Laboratories Ordered by Health Minister
6 mins ago
Investigation into Private Medical Laboratories Ordered by Health Minister
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
7 mins ago
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
Untangling the Complexities of Kidney Function, BPH Medication, and Blood Clots
21 seconds ago
Untangling the Complexities of Kidney Function, BPH Medication, and Blood Clots
California Appeals Court Ruling Could Hold Businesses Liable for Delay in Product Development
58 seconds ago
California Appeals Court Ruling Could Hold Businesses Liable for Delay in Product Development
Oprah Winfrey's Playful Nod to Iconic Meme and Weight Loss Journey at Critics Choice Awards
5 mins ago
Oprah Winfrey's Playful Nod to Iconic Meme and Weight Loss Journey at Critics Choice Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Pery: Revolutionizing ADHD Management with AI
18 seconds
Pery: Revolutionizing ADHD Management with AI
Untangling the Complexities of Kidney Function, BPH Medication, and Blood Clots
21 seconds
Untangling the Complexities of Kidney Function, BPH Medication, and Blood Clots
Zelenskiy to Meet JPMorgan CEO at Davos Amid Ukraine's Plea for Financial Aid
31 seconds
Zelenskiy to Meet JPMorgan CEO at Davos Amid Ukraine's Plea for Financial Aid
Haye and Roye Defend Title at Ocho Rios Charity Golf Tournament
41 seconds
Haye and Roye Defend Title at Ocho Rios Charity Golf Tournament
World Leaders Wrestle with Unprecedented Global Debt at Davos
49 seconds
World Leaders Wrestle with Unprecedented Global Debt at Davos
California Appeals Court Ruling Could Hold Businesses Liable for Delay in Product Development
58 seconds
California Appeals Court Ruling Could Hold Businesses Liable for Delay in Product Development
Indian-American Republicans in the 2024 Race: A Tale of Shared Roots and Divergent Paths
1 min
Indian-American Republicans in the 2024 Race: A Tale of Shared Roots and Divergent Paths
Attorney General Vows to Prosecute '3R' Misusers: Sabah Moves Towards Green Revolution
1 min
Attorney General Vows to Prosecute '3R' Misusers: Sabah Moves Towards Green Revolution
2024 Critics Choice Awards: Glamour, Surprises, and Other Celebrity Highlights
1 min
2024 Critics Choice Awards: Glamour, Surprises, and Other Celebrity Highlights
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app