San Diego County Agrees to $1M Settlement in Juvenile Facility Suicide Case

San Diego County Board of Supervisors has finalized a $1 million settlement with the family of Rosemary Summers, a 16-year-old who tragically ended her life at the Girls Rehabilitation Facility in Kearny Mesa in 2013. This case highlights the urgent need for reform in how juvenile detention facilities handle mental health and suicide prevention.

Failure in Prevention and Response

The lawsuit brought by Summers' parents pointed to significant lapses in the facility's suicide prevention measures and mental health support. Despite Rosemary Summers' known depression and multiple suicide threats, staff failed to adequately monitor her, leading to her untimely death. Depositions revealed that juvenile probation staff lacked the necessary training to deal with suicidal youth, a critical factor contributing to the tragedy. The night before her suicide, Summers sought mental health support, but her request went unprocessed for three days, underscoring the facility's inadequate mental health staffing.

Systemic Changes Promised

Following Summers' death, the first in a county juvenile detention facility in 32 years, the Probation Department vowed to make significant improvements to prevent similar incidents. These included safety enhancements and additional measures suggested by the attorneys and Summers' family. However, the systemic issues, such as insufficient staff training and the delay in mental health referrals, highlight a broader problem within the juvenile detention system's approach to mental health and suicide prevention.

Settlement and Reflection

The $1 million settlement, exceeding a similar case in Imperial County, reflects the gravity of the oversight and the need for systemic reform. While no amount of money can compensate for the loss of a child, this settlement underscores the importance of addressing mental health needs and suicide prevention strategies in juvenile detention facilities. Summers' mother hopes that the Probation Department will follow through on its promises to reform, emphasizing that many warning signs were overlooked. This tragedy serves as a potent reminder of the urgent need for change, to ensure that vulnerable youth in detention receive the care and support they need.

This case has ignited a conversation about the adequacy of mental health support and suicide prevention strategies in juvenile detention facilities. As San Diego County takes steps to address these critical issues, other jurisdictions must also examine their policies and practices. The loss of Rosemary Summers is a tragic reminder of the stakes involved, prompting a reevaluation of how society cares for its most vulnerable members.