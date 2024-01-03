San Diego Board of Supervisors Ponders Initiatives to Address Homelessness and Support Behavioral Health Workers

In a move that underscores the urgency of addressing homelessness and supporting local mental health professionals, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is weighing a series of initiatives. The board is eyeing part of the remaining $80 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fund these initiatives. The proposals include the construction of a new recuperative care center for unhoused residents, a significant investment in a regional workforce training fund to enhance the skills of behavioral health care workers, and substantial one-time payments to assist county workers with escalating health care costs.

An Answer to Delayed SB 43

The push for the recuperative care center comes as a response to the delayed implementation of Senate Bill 43 (SB 43), which has been postponed for one year due to concerns from hospital administrators about potential overloads in emergency departments. The new center, estimated to cost $8 million and house approximately 100 beds, is a strategic move to reduce pressures on hospitals. Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer is at the forefront of this initiative, advocating for swift action.

Emulating Proven Success

The new care center is designed to replicate the success of the existing Abraham and Lilian Turk Recuperative Care Center, which is financially self-sustaining thanks to Medi-Cal reimbursements. The introduction of a second facility of this nature could bring in an estimated $35 million in operating funds over a five-year period, creating a sustainable solution to the pressing issue of homelessness.

Addressing Critical Shortages in Behavioral Health

The board is also considering a $24 million injection into a regional workforce training fund. This initiative targets a critical shortage in behavioral health workers, with a projected need for an additional 18,500 professionals by 2027. The investment goes beyond simply addressing current shortages—it’s a robust strategy to strengthen the region’s capacity to handle increasing demands on mental health services.

Additional Proposals on the Table

Other proposals under consideration include measures to support asylum-seeking migrants, expand substance-abuse treatment facilities, and assist county workers with housing costs. Each initiative reflects a holistic approach to improving the quality of life for all residents, including some of the most vulnerable populations in society.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors’ initiatives underscore the commitment to not just address, but also to proactively invest in solutions for the pressing issues affecting the county’s residents. The proposals reflect a vision that goes beyond immediate needs, aiming to build a healthier, more inclusive society.