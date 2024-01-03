en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

San Diego Board of Supervisors Ponders Initiatives to Address Homelessness and Support Behavioral Health Workers

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
San Diego Board of Supervisors Ponders Initiatives to Address Homelessness and Support Behavioral Health Workers

In a move that underscores the urgency of addressing homelessness and supporting local mental health professionals, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is weighing a series of initiatives. The board is eyeing part of the remaining $80 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fund these initiatives. The proposals include the construction of a new recuperative care center for unhoused residents, a significant investment in a regional workforce training fund to enhance the skills of behavioral health care workers, and substantial one-time payments to assist county workers with escalating health care costs.

An Answer to Delayed SB 43

The push for the recuperative care center comes as a response to the delayed implementation of Senate Bill 43 (SB 43), which has been postponed for one year due to concerns from hospital administrators about potential overloads in emergency departments. The new center, estimated to cost $8 million and house approximately 100 beds, is a strategic move to reduce pressures on hospitals. Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer is at the forefront of this initiative, advocating for swift action.

Emulating Proven Success

The new care center is designed to replicate the success of the existing Abraham and Lilian Turk Recuperative Care Center, which is financially self-sustaining thanks to Medi-Cal reimbursements. The introduction of a second facility of this nature could bring in an estimated $35 million in operating funds over a five-year period, creating a sustainable solution to the pressing issue of homelessness.

Addressing Critical Shortages in Behavioral Health

The board is also considering a $24 million injection into a regional workforce training fund. This initiative targets a critical shortage in behavioral health workers, with a projected need for an additional 18,500 professionals by 2027. The investment goes beyond simply addressing current shortages—it’s a robust strategy to strengthen the region’s capacity to handle increasing demands on mental health services.

Additional Proposals on the Table

Other proposals under consideration include measures to support asylum-seeking migrants, expand substance-abuse treatment facilities, and assist county workers with housing costs. Each initiative reflects a holistic approach to improving the quality of life for all residents, including some of the most vulnerable populations in society.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors’ initiatives underscore the commitment to not just address, but also to proactively invest in solutions for the pressing issues affecting the county’s residents. The proposals reflect a vision that goes beyond immediate needs, aiming to build a healthier, more inclusive society.

0
Health Society United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin

By Ebenezer Mensah

Biden's Sunburned Vacation: A Personal Retreat Amid Political Criticism

By Momen Zellmi

Texas’s Hays County Partners with Evoke Wellness: A Step Forward for Mental Health Support

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Joyful Beginnings: Belize Celebrates New Year’s Day with Birth of Four Babies

By Nitish Verma

Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: UC San Diego's Potential S ...
@Health · 51 seconds
Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: UC San Diego's Potential S ...
heart comment 0
Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: A Potential Revolution in Dermatology

By Waqas Arain

Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: A Potential Revolution in Dermatology
Stoan Seate’s Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life

By Israel Ojoko

Stoan Seate's Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection

By Dil Bar Irshad

Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
Corrections in Tofu’s Nutrient Content Values Alter Food Comparisons

By Rizwan Shah

Corrections in Tofu's Nutrient Content Values Alter Food Comparisons
Latest Headlines
World News
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
15 seconds
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
18 seconds
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
18 seconds
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
20 seconds
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
Donovan Williams Powers Santa Cruz to Victory in NBA G League Game
21 seconds
Donovan Williams Powers Santa Cruz to Victory in NBA G League Game
Biden's Sunburned Vacation: A Personal Retreat Amid Political Criticism
22 seconds
Biden's Sunburned Vacation: A Personal Retreat Amid Political Criticism
Texas’s Hays County Partners with Evoke Wellness: A Step Forward for Mental Health Support
23 seconds
Texas’s Hays County Partners with Evoke Wellness: A Step Forward for Mental Health Support
J.J. McCarthy: From Hometown Hero to College Football's Rising Star
24 seconds
J.J. McCarthy: From Hometown Hero to College Football's Rising Star
Injury Sidelines Nate Maness, Charles Johnson Steps Up for UFC Fight Night 235
26 seconds
Injury Sidelines Nate Maness, Charles Johnson Steps Up for UFC Fight Night 235
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
15 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app