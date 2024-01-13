Samsung Ups the Smartwatch Game with Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring

Samsung has elevated its smartwatch game by introducing blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring capabilities to its Galaxy Watch series. The tech giant’s health-centric move brings it on par with the likes of Apple, which has offered ECG monitoring in its watches since the Series 4. However, Samsung’s new update takes a leap forward by incorporating a feature yet unseen in Apple’s smartwear – blood pressure monitoring.

Galaxy Watch Health Monitor App

The newly added features are made user-friendly through the Samsung Health Monitor app, which recently acquired the nod of approval from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. The app is currently compatible with the Galaxy Watch 6 series and is set to expand its reach to the Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 series. The procedure to utilize these health-tracking features involves downloading the Samsung Health Monitor App, calibrating the watch, wearing it snugly around the wrist, and then using the app to take measurements.

Measuring Blood Pressure and ECG

The Galaxy Watch series employs a Photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor to measure blood pressure. This involves recording systolic, diastolic, and pulse rates. For ECG monitoring, the watches are equipped with sensors that detect the heart’s electrical signals, presenting the data on a graph. This crucial health data can be saved and shared from the smartwatch using the updated app.

Competing with Apple

These health-centric updates have put Samsung’s smartwatches in the ring with Apple’s Watch Series 4 and later models, which also offer ECG monitoring. However, Samsung’s edge lies in the addition of blood pressure monitoring, a feature currently absent from Apple Watches. The ECG data from the Samsung watches can also be synced to a Galaxy smartphone, which generates a PDF report, facilitating easy sharing and record-keeping.

With this move, Samsung has blended technology and health, offering users the ability to monitor their well-being on their wrists, marking a significant stride in the evolution of smart wearables.