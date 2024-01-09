en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Samoa’s Healthcare Crisis: An Additional 100 Doctors Needed, says OUM Dean

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:40 pm EST
Samoa’s Healthcare Crisis: An Additional 100 Doctors Needed, says OUM Dean

In an alarming revelation, Professor Asiata Dr. Satupaitea Viali, the Dean of the Oceania University of Medicine (OUM), has underscored a critical shortage of doctors within Samoa’s public health system. He estimates that the nation requires an additional 100 doctors to meet the minimum standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO). As per the WHO guidelines, for the population size of Samoa, the country should ideally boast around 200 medical practitioners, maintaining a ratio of one doctor per 1,000 people. However, at present, only about 120 doctors are tending to Samoa’s healthcare needs.

Declining Contributions from Fiji School of Medicine

The Fiji School of Medicine, now assimilated within the Fiji National University (FNU), was once a significant contributor to Samoa’s healthcare workforce, supplying around 60 doctors. Regrettably, its contributions have dwindled to a mere two or three graduates per annum, exacerbating Samoa’s healthcare predicament.

Rise of Local Medical Schools

Nevertheless, the establishment of local medical schools, such as the OUM in 2002 and the National University of Samoa’s School of Medicine (NUS SOM) in 2014, has somewhat offset the shortage. These institutions have bolstered the number of Samoan doctors by over 50, with an annual graduation rate of seven to ten students. In addition to serving Samoa, these schools have extended their influence, training medical students from other Pacific nations.

Hope for Samoa’s Healthcare

Professor Viali believes that if both OUM and SOM can consistently graduate over ten doctors annually for the next decade, Samoa could meet the target of an additional 100 doctors by 2033. He also notes that with 50 Samoan students currently enrolled in the NUS SOM program and 19 in the OUM program, Samoa might see an influx of 69 new doctors into the workforce within the next six years. Further contributions from the PNG Medical School and medical institutions in New Zealand and Australia could also help boost Samoa’s medical professional numbers.

0
Education Health Samoa
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
10 mins ago
Navigating A Level Choices: The Impact on Future Education and Careers in Singapore
In Singapore, the conclusion of the General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (GCE O Level) examinations marks a pivotal juncture in a student’s journey. The results pave the way for the next critical decision: the choice of subjects for A Level examinations. This decision, according to Ivan Png and Kelvin Seah from the National University
Navigating A Level Choices: The Impact on Future Education and Careers in Singapore
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
59 mins ago
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
Kenya's Education Ministry Releases Capitation Funds Amidst Funding Shortfall Concerns
1 hour ago
Kenya's Education Ministry Releases Capitation Funds Amidst Funding Shortfall Concerns
Vice-Chancellor Highlights Professor Shortage in Nigerian Universities
26 mins ago
Vice-Chancellor Highlights Professor Shortage in Nigerian Universities
Cambodia's Path to High-Income Status by 2050: The Role of Human Resources and Education
28 mins ago
Cambodia's Path to High-Income Status by 2050: The Role of Human Resources and Education
Zimbabwe Gears Up for New School Term: A Collective Endeavor
52 mins ago
Zimbabwe Gears Up for New School Term: A Collective Endeavor
Latest Headlines
World News
New Hampshire AG Warns DNC of Voter Suppression Amid Primary Controversy
42 seconds
New Hampshire AG Warns DNC of Voter Suppression Amid Primary Controversy
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
57 seconds
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
1 min
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
2 mins
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
Hardmission Festival Incident Reignites Pill Testing Debate
3 mins
Hardmission Festival Incident Reignites Pill Testing Debate
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
5 mins
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
6 mins
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
6 mins
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
6 mins
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
24 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app