Samoa’s Healthcare Crisis: An Additional 100 Doctors Needed, says OUM Dean

In an alarming revelation, Professor Asiata Dr. Satupaitea Viali, the Dean of the Oceania University of Medicine (OUM), has underscored a critical shortage of doctors within Samoa’s public health system. He estimates that the nation requires an additional 100 doctors to meet the minimum standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO). As per the WHO guidelines, for the population size of Samoa, the country should ideally boast around 200 medical practitioners, maintaining a ratio of one doctor per 1,000 people. However, at present, only about 120 doctors are tending to Samoa’s healthcare needs.

Declining Contributions from Fiji School of Medicine

The Fiji School of Medicine, now assimilated within the Fiji National University (FNU), was once a significant contributor to Samoa’s healthcare workforce, supplying around 60 doctors. Regrettably, its contributions have dwindled to a mere two or three graduates per annum, exacerbating Samoa’s healthcare predicament.

Rise of Local Medical Schools

Nevertheless, the establishment of local medical schools, such as the OUM in 2002 and the National University of Samoa’s School of Medicine (NUS SOM) in 2014, has somewhat offset the shortage. These institutions have bolstered the number of Samoan doctors by over 50, with an annual graduation rate of seven to ten students. In addition to serving Samoa, these schools have extended their influence, training medical students from other Pacific nations.

Hope for Samoa’s Healthcare

Professor Viali believes that if both OUM and SOM can consistently graduate over ten doctors annually for the next decade, Samoa could meet the target of an additional 100 doctors by 2033. He also notes that with 50 Samoan students currently enrolled in the NUS SOM program and 19 in the OUM program, Samoa might see an influx of 69 new doctors into the workforce within the next six years. Further contributions from the PNG Medical School and medical institutions in New Zealand and Australia could also help boost Samoa’s medical professional numbers.