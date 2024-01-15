en English
Economy

Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges

Samoa is currently experiencing a variety of noteworthy issues, with several key events taking place. From controversial social media allegations to rising fish prices, increased fishing activities, a heightened search for a missing person, shockingly high internet prices, and potential increases in healthcare costs, the island nation is grappling with a diverse and complex array of challenges.

Allegations and Silence

An overseas-based rugby player has decided to engage in a somewhat unconventional manner. Instead of using traditional media outlets, he has taken to social media to voice his concerns. Despite multiple attempts from mainstream media to engage with him for his comments and evidence, the player has remained silent. His reluctance to respond has led to accusations that only Lakapi Samoa’s views are being published, creating a one-sided narrative.

Rising Fish Prices and Increased Fishing

The ripple effect of rising fish prices has been keenly felt in Samoa. The increase has led to a surge in fishing activities, particularly on Sundays. Locals are now more frequently seen fishing along the Apia seawall, trying to make ends meet in the wake of the price hike.

The Search for Sam Sua Continues

In a more distressing development, the search for Sam Sua, who’s been missing for over two weeks, continues. Despite no sightings, authorities are not giving up. A reward has been offered for any information that could assist the police in finding him, highlighting the importance and urgency of this case.

High Internet Prices Shock Foreigner

While Samoa is known for its natural beauty and warm hospitality, a foreigner visiting the country has expressed shock at the high internet prices. The rates are significantly higher than what he is used to back home, raising questions about internet affordability in Samoa and suggesting that a reduction could be in order.

Potential Hike in Dialysis Services Costs

In a potential blow to the health sector, the Ministry of Health is considering increasing the cost of dialysis services due to a rise in electricity prices. If the hike is implemented, it would affect a significant number of patients. However, despite the potential increase, it’s important to note that the services would still be among the cheapest globally.

Economy Health Samoa
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

