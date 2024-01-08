en English
Aviation

Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges

In the last week of December, Samoa’s Ministry of Health reported a surge of 44 new Covid-19 cases, raising the national total to 17,006. With no cases originating from the border, the health crisis deepens within the island nation, prompting the Ministry to urge eligible individuals to receive booster shots.

The Health Sector’s Call for More Manpower

As the nation grapples with the pandemic, Professor Asiata Dr Satupaitea Viali, a prominent figure in the health sector, emphasized the need for Samoa to bolster its medical workforce. He suggested that the country needs to recruit about 100 more doctors to meet the ideal ratio of one doctor per 1000 people. Achieving this could be possible through a combination of training more doctors locally and recruitment from abroad.

Lulutai Airlines Faces Challenges Amid Pandemic

In a related development, Lulutai Airlines, Samoa’s national carrier, is contending with its own set of challenges. A crash last month resulted in one of its planes being severely damaged and rendered out of commission. This incident has complicated travel plans during the holiday season, as the airline is now operating with only one aircraft servicing domestic routes.

Cook Islands Invests in Infrastructure

Elsewhere in the Pacific, the Cook Islands’ Prime Minister, Mark Brown, announced that additional funds would be allocated for critical infrastructure on Rarotonga. The government’s focus is on completing road projects, signaling a commitment to improving connective infrastructure and ensuring smoother journeys for residents and visitors alike.

Chinese Tourists Arrested in Palau

Finally, the idyllic tranquillity of Palau was shattered when four Chinese tourists were arrested on suspicion of the homicide of a Chinese tour guide. Charges are expected to be filed shortly, marking a notable incident in an otherwise peaceful Pacific paradise.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

