Imagine a company that not only contributes to the medical landscape of its nation but also redefines the boundaries of what it means to be self-reliant. Samen Pharmaceutical Company, an affiliate of Iran's Endowment Beneficiary Foundation of Imam Reza shrine, is doing just that. Founded in 1992, Samen has emerged as a titan in the Iranian pharmaceutical industry, playing a pivotal role in meeting the country's pharmaceutical demands since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

A Legacy of Innovation and Self-Reliance

With a rich history spanning over three decades, Samen Pharmaceutical Company has consistently prioritized innovation and self-sufficiency. Their extensive portfolio encompasses over 90 products, 50 of which are first-time productions in Iran. This includes small, medium, and large volume solutions for injection and irrigation, demonstrating their commitment to addressing a diverse range of medical needs.

Pioneering Medical Solutions

Samen's contributions to the medical field are nothing short of remarkable. They've monopolized the production of Peritoneal Dialysis solutions since 1995, making a significant impact on the lives of kidney failure patients. Their portfolio also includes nutritional solutions, dialysis solutions, and anticoagulants, showcasing their dedication to addressing incurable diseases.

Moreover, Samen caters to specialized healthcare needs. They produce Sodium Chloride-Irrigation for Cystic Fibrosis patients and essential solutions for open-heart surgery. These achievements underscore their commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical care.

Revolutionizing the Pharmaceutical Landscape

Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) solutions and antibiotics are among Samen's most notable contributions. By focusing on strategic and monopolized medicines, they've helped transform Iran's pharmaceutical landscape. Today, Samen stands as a testament to the power of innovation and self-reliance in the face of adversity.

As we look towards the future, Samen Pharmaceutical Company continues to redefine what's possible in the realm of medical care. Their commitment to innovation, self-sufficiency, and addressing the needs of patients is a beacon of hope in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.