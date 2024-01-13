Samaritans Debunk ‘Blue Monday’ Myth with Human Connection Campaign

The Samaritans charity is challenging the widely held belief that the third Monday in January, often referred to as ‘Blue Monday’, is the most depressing day of the year. The organization, renowned for providing emotional support to those grappling with emotional distress or suicidal thoughts across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, is steadfast in its assertion that ‘Blue Monday’ is a misconception. The Samaritans firmly contend that emotional well-being doesn’t adhere to a calendar.

Transforming ‘Blue Monday’ with Brew Monday Initiative

Taking a stand against this myth, Samaritans volunteers in Carlisle will be stationed at the railway station on the day in question. They aim to engage in conversation, dispense advice, and distribute tea bags as part of their annual Brew Monday campaign. Their objective is to transmute ‘Blue Monday’ into a day of positivity, open dialogue, and human connection.

Greater Anglia and ScotRail Join the Cause

The Greater Anglia rail industry has pledged its support to the Samaritans in this endeavor. The collaboration is part of a broader initiative in the rail industry’s suicide prevention program and the training of staff to identify and assist vulnerable passengers. ScotRail is another key player in this initiative, working in tandem with the Samaritans to debunk the ‘Blue Monday’ myth.

Emphasizing the Importance of Reaching Out

More than just a campaign, the Samaritans’ efforts underline the pivotal role of human connection in supporting those struggling with mental health. They encourage people to reach out when they’re feeling low at any point in the year, not just on ‘Blue Monday’. Above all, they remind the public that their helpline at 116 123 is operational 24/7, offering a lifeline to anyone in need of someone to talk to.