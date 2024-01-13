en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Samaritans Debunk ‘Blue Monday’ Myth with Human Connection Campaign

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:29 am EST
Samaritans Debunk ‘Blue Monday’ Myth with Human Connection Campaign

The Samaritans charity is challenging the widely held belief that the third Monday in January, often referred to as ‘Blue Monday’, is the most depressing day of the year. The organization, renowned for providing emotional support to those grappling with emotional distress or suicidal thoughts across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, is steadfast in its assertion that ‘Blue Monday’ is a misconception. The Samaritans firmly contend that emotional well-being doesn’t adhere to a calendar.

Transforming ‘Blue Monday’ with Brew Monday Initiative

Taking a stand against this myth, Samaritans volunteers in Carlisle will be stationed at the railway station on the day in question. They aim to engage in conversation, dispense advice, and distribute tea bags as part of their annual Brew Monday campaign. Their objective is to transmute ‘Blue Monday’ into a day of positivity, open dialogue, and human connection.

Greater Anglia and ScotRail Join the Cause

The Greater Anglia rail industry has pledged its support to the Samaritans in this endeavor. The collaboration is part of a broader initiative in the rail industry’s suicide prevention program and the training of staff to identify and assist vulnerable passengers. ScotRail is another key player in this initiative, working in tandem with the Samaritans to debunk the ‘Blue Monday’ myth.

Emphasizing the Importance of Reaching Out

More than just a campaign, the Samaritans’ efforts underline the pivotal role of human connection in supporting those struggling with mental health. They encourage people to reach out when they’re feeling low at any point in the year, not just on ‘Blue Monday’. Above all, they remind the public that their helpline at 116 123 is operational 24/7, offering a lifeline to anyone in need of someone to talk to.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
In a recent revelation, Levetiracetam, a widely-prescribed medication for treating epilepsy, has been associated with a heightened risk of behavioral abnormalities and psychotic symptoms among patients. The finding, based on a series of clinical studies, indicates a significant incidence of non-psychotic behavioral symptoms in patients treated with levetiracetam compared to those treated with a placebo.
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
18 mins ago
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
20 mins ago
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
Bhopal Man Battles Blood Cancer with Lifesaving Stem Cell Transplant
12 mins ago
Bhopal Man Battles Blood Cancer with Lifesaving Stem Cell Transplant
IREDE Foundation: Transforming Lives with Free Prosthetics in Nigeria
12 mins ago
IREDE Foundation: Transforming Lives with Free Prosthetics in Nigeria
National Youth Day Sathiya Conference: A Beacon of Health Awareness for Youth
14 mins ago
National Youth Day Sathiya Conference: A Beacon of Health Awareness for Youth
Latest Headlines
World News
Mama Kelce's Game Day Preparations and Views on Public Relationships
26 seconds
Mama Kelce's Game Day Preparations and Views on Public Relationships
Celebration in Kano as NNPP Supporters Commemorate Governor Yusuf's Supreme Court Victory
2 mins
Celebration in Kano as NNPP Supporters Commemorate Governor Yusuf's Supreme Court Victory
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
2 mins
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
The Absence of Ishan Kishan: Speculation, Clarification, and Anticipation
2 mins
The Absence of Ishan Kishan: Speculation, Clarification, and Anticipation
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
3 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
3 mins
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
3 mins
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
Boys' Prep Basketball Scores: Dominance, Narrow Escapes, and High-Scoring Thrillers
3 mins
Boys' Prep Basketball Scores: Dominance, Narrow Escapes, and High-Scoring Thrillers
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
43 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app