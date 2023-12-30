en English
Fitness

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ends 2023 with Motivational Workout Routine Amidst Acting Career

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:18 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:06 am EST
Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu bid farewell to 2023 with an inspiring workout session, demonstrating her commitment to fitness amidst a demanding schedule. Via an Instagram video, she showcased her routine, performing Overhead Barbell Presses at the gym, accompanied by her pet dog, Saasha.

Fitness Commitment Amidst Acting Career

Clad in a navy blue sports bra, grey high-waisted gym tights, and knee and calf braces, Samantha’s workout routine is a testament to her unwavering dedication to fitness. The exercise spotlighted in the video—Overhead Barbell Presses—is renowned for bolstering shoulder, triceps, trapezius, and core muscles, including obliques, transverse abdominals, lower back, and spinal stabilizers.

Simultaneously, Samantha has made headlines for her flourishing acting career. She was recently seen in the Telugu film ‘Kushi’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda and is gearing up to star with Varun Dhawan in the Indian chapter of Prime Video’s global series ‘Citadel’.

Health Journey and Future Plans

Being candid about her health journey, Samantha disclosed that she took a one-year sabbatical from her projects to concentrate on treating her autoimmune condition, Myositis. After undergoing treatment in the US and spending time traveling, reports indicate that Samantha is set to return to work in early 2024, thereby demonstrating her grit to balance personal health and professional commitments.

Fitness Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

