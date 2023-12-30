Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ends 2023 with Motivational Workout Routine Amidst Acting Career

Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu bid farewell to 2023 with an inspiring workout session, demonstrating her commitment to fitness amidst a demanding schedule. Via an Instagram video, she showcased her routine, performing Overhead Barbell Presses at the gym, accompanied by her pet dog, Saasha.

(Read Also: RBI Extends Payment Infrastructure Development Fund Scheme: A Boost for Digital Transformation)

Fitness Commitment Amidst Acting Career

Clad in a navy blue sports bra, grey high-waisted gym tights, and knee and calf braces, Samantha’s workout routine is a testament to her unwavering dedication to fitness. The exercise spotlighted in the video—Overhead Barbell Presses—is renowned for bolstering shoulder, triceps, trapezius, and core muscles, including obliques, transverse abdominals, lower back, and spinal stabilizers.

Simultaneously, Samantha has made headlines for her flourishing acting career. She was recently seen in the Telugu film ‘Kushi’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda and is gearing up to star with Varun Dhawan in the Indian chapter of Prime Video’s global series ‘Citadel’.

(Read Also: Nitish Kumar’s Potential Return to NDA: A Gamechanger?)

Health Journey and Future Plans

Being candid about her health journey, Samantha disclosed that she took a one-year sabbatical from her projects to concentrate on treating her autoimmune condition, Myositis. After undergoing treatment in the US and spending time traveling, reports indicate that Samantha is set to return to work in early 2024, thereby demonstrating her grit to balance personal health and professional commitments.

Read More