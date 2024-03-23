SAMA Urges Gauteng Health to Settle Telkom Bill, Restore Hospital Connectivity

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has urgently called on the Gauteng health department to resolve an ongoing dispute with Telkom, affecting 11 health facilities' connectivity. This plea comes after the department's migration to a new Voice Network system led to significant communication disruptions at major hospitals, compromising patient care and safety.

Advertisment

Immediate Action Required

In a pressing statement, SAMA highlighted the critical nature of the affected institutions, including Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital. The association pointed out that the disruption in telephone services due to the unsettled Telkom bill has made these vital healthcare facilities unreachable, jeopardizing the health and safety of numerous patients. SAMA's call to action underscores the urgency of restoring full operational capabilities to these centers, emphasizing the need for quick resolution to prevent further risk to patient care.

Addressing Systemic Challenges

Advertisment

SAMA has also voiced concern over the potential for similar crises to emerge in the future if robust preventative measures are not implemented. The association remains committed to working alongside all stakeholders to fortify the healthcare system, advocating for patient-centered care and the welfare of healthcare professionals. This incident sheds light on broader systemic issues within the healthcare infrastructure that require attention and action from both the government and healthcare authorities.

Progress and Expectations

Despite the challenges, the Gauteng health department has made strides in reducing the number of affected facilities by processing due invoices for payment, albeit amidst disputes over billing discrepancies with Telkom. The department's migration to the Gauteng Provincial Voice Network system, aimed at cutting communication costs, signals a step towards resolving the current crisis and preventing future occurrences. However, the expectation remains for swift action to ensure the uninterrupted operation of essential healthcare services.

As the situation unfolds, the healthcare community and the public alike await the resolution of this dispute, hoping for a swift return to normalcy in the affected hospitals. The incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance required to maintain operational efficiency in healthcare facilities and the critical importance of uninterrupted communication channels in ensuring patient safety and care.