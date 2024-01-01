en English
Health

Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
The world started to expand for Sam Steel when he was three. Diagnosed with cerebral palsy in his early childhood, it was his first wheelchair, a gift from charity Whizz Kidz, that catalyzed his journey towards autonomy and opportunity. Steel recalls the freedom and identity that the wheelchair granted him, allowing him to explore his surroundings and establish his sense of self.

Whizz Kidz: Empowering through Mobility

Whizz Kidz, a renowned charity dedicated to young wheelchair users, has been instrumental in enabling individuals to acquire the necessary equipment, skills, and confidence to progress in life. Their mission echoes in Steel’s story, who not only embraced his mobility equipment but became acutely aware of the existing accessibility challenges. His experience sparked a drive to normalize reliance on such equipment and celebrate differences.

From Education to Corporate Success

After completing his further education, Steel emerged as the trailblazer for individuals with disabilities, becoming the first person to acquire a work placement at EY through a partnership with Whizz Kidz in 2015. His prowess and determination secured him a full-time position with the firm as a project manager. Today, he helms the partnership between Ability EY and Whizz Kidz, advocating for and empowering young wheelchair users to gain meaningful experience in the corporate world.

Addressing Broader Issues Surrounding Disability

Steel’s narrative also sheds light on broader issues surrounding disability, including misconceptions about limitations and the need for enhanced visibility and acceptance. Whizz Kidz continues its relentless efforts to break down barriers and uplift individuals facing medical challenges. The charity provides work experience and professional connections, further paving the path for individuals with disabilities.

The charity is currently in the spotlight as part of The Times and The Sunday Times’ Christmas Appeal. The campaign is receiving a significant boost from Barratt Developments Plc, which has pledged to match all donations. Steel’s story stands as a testament to the transformative power of charities like Whizz Kidz and the potential within us all, regardless of the challenges we face.

Health Human Rights Society
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

