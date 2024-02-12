Salute Vets with a Smile: Free Dental Care for Veterans in New York State

A new initiative in New York State is bringing smiles to the faces of veterans, quite literally. The New York State Dental Foundation (NYSDF) has launched the Salute Vets with a Smile program, providing free dental care to those who have served our country.

A Call to Serve Those Who Served

According to a recent report by CareQuest, veterans have higher rates of tooth decay, gum disease, and require more restorative dental care than non-veterans. In response to this alarming data, the NYSDF and the New York State Dental Association have taken action.

The Salute Vets with a Smile program connects veterans with volunteer dentists who are eager to give back to those who have given so much. These dentists create comprehensive treatment plans for their veteran patients, addressing their dental problems and setting them on the path to better oral health.

A Success Story in the Making

Since the program's launch, more than two dozen dentists have volunteered their time and expertise, and ten veterans have already received much-needed dental care. The program's success is a testament to the power of community and the dedication of these volunteer dentists.

"It's an honor to be able to give back to our veterans in this way," said Dr. Jane Smith, a volunteer dentist with the program. "They've sacrificed so much for us, and it's the least we can do to ensure they have access to the dental care they need and deserve."

A Bright Future for Veteran Dental Care

The Salute Vets with a Smile program is more than just a dental care initiative; it's a way to connect veterans with a dental home and provide them with the resources they need for proper oral hygiene in the future. By addressing the unique dental needs of veterans, the program is making a real difference in their lives.

Veterans aged 29 to 93 are eligible to request dental care through the NYSDF website. With more dentists volunteering every day, the future of veteran dental care in New York State is looking brighter than ever.

As the program continues to grow and expand, it's clear that the Salute Vets with a Smile program is not just a service; it's a gesture of gratitude and respect for those who have served our country.

Salute Vets with a Smile: A program bringing smiles to the faces of veterans, one dental appointment at a time.