Health

Sally Werner Takes Helm as CEO of Cancer Support Community

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:36 am EST
Sally Werner Takes Helm as CEO of Cancer Support Community

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2024, a new era dawned for the Cancer Support Community (CSC), an international nonprofit network committed to providing support to individuals affected by cancer. Sally Werner, a veteran in oncology care and organizational leadership, took the reins as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Sally Werner: A Guiding Force in Oncology

Succeeding Debbie Weir, Werner brings to the table more than a quarter of a century’s worth of experience in oncology care. This includes her tenure as an oncology nurse, health administrator, and organizational leader. Werner’s educational credentials, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Winona State University and a Master of Science in Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University, further fortify her competence.

Werner’s Journey with CSC

Werner’s association with CSC dates back to 2010, and over the years, her roles within the organization have evolved. Her most recent position was as the Chief Experience Officer, where she was responsible for clinical cancer care across multiple hospital and healthcare systems. She has also overseen home care, hospice, and palliative care service lines.

CSC’s Mission and Werner’s Vision

CSC, with its network of over 190 locations, including CSC and Gilda’s Clubs, offers support and navigation services, social connections, and education to those impacted by cancer, free of charge, through in-person and virtual platforms. Werner envisions expanding these services to cater to the needs of individuals on their cancer journey, irrespective of their geographical location.

Bijay Laxmi

