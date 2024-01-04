en English
Saline County Revives Parent-Infant Program with $5,000 Grant

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
The Saline County Health Department has secured a $5,000 grant from the Greater Salina Community Foundation, enabling it to resurrect the ‘Incredible Years-Parents and Babies’ program. This evidence-based initiative, aimed at enhancing parent-child bonding and interactions, was initially launched in 2018 but had to be suspended in 2019 due to staffing changes. Further complications arose as the global pandemic set in, stalling the program’s revival.

Program’s Vision and Mission

The ‘Incredible Years-Parents and Babies’ program is tailored to equip new parents and their infants with hands-on learning opportunities. It fosters support networks among peers, facilitating shared learning experiences. The program’s core objective is to build positive relationships and attachment between parents and their babies, nurturing their development at the most vital stage.

Utilization of the Grant

The grant from the Greater Salina Community Foundation will be channelled towards various aspects of the program. These include class refreshments, purchase of developmental toys, provision of incentives for class completion, office supplies, and developmental books. Each of these components is crucial to the program’s successful implementation and effectiveness.

Comprehensive Support and Integration

The program goes beyond mere classes, offering comprehensive support to participants. It integrates seamlessly with existing prenatal and postpartum services, ensuring families receive holistic care. In addition, the initiative extends case management beyond class completion, encapsulating a full-fledged support system for parents and their babies.

This initiative aligns with the broader mission of the Saline County Health Department which is committed to promoting health and equity in families and communities. To achieve this, the department offers essential education, policy support, and resources, thereby fostering a nurturing environment for child development and family wellbeing.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

