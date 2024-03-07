Saima Wazed Calls for Higher Health Investment for Women in South-East Asia on Women's Day 2024

On International Women's Day 2024, Saima Wazed, the WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, highlighted the urgent need for increased investment in the health and well-being of women and girls. She pointed out the stark disparity in health expenditure in the region compared to global averages, emphasizing the critical role of such investments in advancing gender equality and improving public health outcomes.

Urgent Call for Action

During her address, Wazed noted that countries in the South-East Asia region allocate merely 2.9% of their GDP to health, significantly less than the global average of 4%. This discrepancy leads to high out-of-pocket health expenditures, disproportionately affecting women and girls who, due to gender norms, undertake the majority of unpaid household work. Wazed's message underscored the need for systemic changes to support women's health, advocating for an increase in health investments to alleviate financial burdens on families and enable better access to care.

Barriers to Women's Health

Wazed identified several challenges hindering women's access to healthcare, including a higher prevalence of overweight and obesity among women in the region, attributed to gendered differences in physical activity and access to recreational facilities. She also highlighted the lack of female health providers and the various barriers women face in accessing services, such as limited access to transportation and household resources, which undermine their autonomy in making health decisions. The pervasive issue of violence against women and girls was also emphasized as a critical public health and human rights concern that requires increased investment and a strategic response.

Investing in Women for Multigenerational Impact

Wazed further discussed the design of one of her priority programs focusing on Women and Children, stressing the multigenerational benefits of investing in women's health. Such investments not only improve the health outcomes of women but also have a profound impact on early childhood development and societal and economic development at large. She highlighted the importance of improving women's knowledge of health, which in turn benefits entire communities, underscoring the essential role of evidence-informed, gender-responsive health policies and programs in reducing health disparities and advancing gender equality.

As the International Women's Day 2024 comes to a close, Saima Wazed's call to action serves as a crucial reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and the indispensable role of health investment in achieving it. The emphasis on increasing health investments in South-East Asia not only aims to address immediate health disparities but also seeks to lay the foundation for a more equitable and healthy future for women and girls across the region.