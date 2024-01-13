SAGECents: The New Financial Literacy App Empowering Older LGBTQ Americans

A disruptive financial literacy app, SAGECents, is making strides towards enhancing the financial stability of older LGBTQ Americans. The innovative app, launched in 2020, is the brainchild of LifeCents, a financial wellness platform, and SAGE, a non-profit organization committed to elevating the quality of life of elderly LGBTQ individuals. The Wells Fargo Foundation extended its support to this groundbreaking initiative.

A Tailored Approach to Financial Well-being

The uniqueness of SAGECents lies in its customization, which was refined based on the invaluable feedback garnered from the SAGE community. This tailor-made approach allows the app to cater to the specific financial needs of the older LGBTQ populace. Employing a chatbot and gamification, SAGECents actively involves users in a variety of financial topics ranging from budgeting and retirement savings to debt and credit score management. The app also offers action prompts for tasks like automating savings or reviewing credit reports.

A Stand Against Data Misuse

Setting a precedent in the realm of financial applications, SAGECents does not exploit user data by selling it to third parties or using it for upselling products. As an added benefit, users are entitled to a complimentary session with a financial counselor from the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education.

Impact and Implications

Since its inception, SAGECents has garnered over 1,200 users, with more than half reporting enhanced credit scores and reduced debt. This need for a specialized financial wellness tool is further emphasized by studies revealing that elderly LGBTQ adults face heightened financial adversities, including a higher probability of poverty, further amplified during the COVID-19 crisis. Underlying factors contributing to these challenges include discrimination, societal stigma, and a higher likelihood of being single or estranged from biological families. A significant portion of older LGBTQ Americans also exhibit reluctance towards engaging with financial advisors, largely due to fear of stigmatization.