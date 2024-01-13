en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

SAGECents: The New Financial Literacy App Empowering Older LGBTQ Americans

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
SAGECents: The New Financial Literacy App Empowering Older LGBTQ Americans

A disruptive financial literacy app, SAGECents, is making strides towards enhancing the financial stability of older LGBTQ Americans. The innovative app, launched in 2020, is the brainchild of LifeCents, a financial wellness platform, and SAGE, a non-profit organization committed to elevating the quality of life of elderly LGBTQ individuals. The Wells Fargo Foundation extended its support to this groundbreaking initiative.

A Tailored Approach to Financial Well-being

The uniqueness of SAGECents lies in its customization, which was refined based on the invaluable feedback garnered from the SAGE community. This tailor-made approach allows the app to cater to the specific financial needs of the older LGBTQ populace. Employing a chatbot and gamification, SAGECents actively involves users in a variety of financial topics ranging from budgeting and retirement savings to debt and credit score management. The app also offers action prompts for tasks like automating savings or reviewing credit reports.

A Stand Against Data Misuse

Setting a precedent in the realm of financial applications, SAGECents does not exploit user data by selling it to third parties or using it for upselling products. As an added benefit, users are entitled to a complimentary session with a financial counselor from the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education.

Impact and Implications

Since its inception, SAGECents has garnered over 1,200 users, with more than half reporting enhanced credit scores and reduced debt. This need for a specialized financial wellness tool is further emphasized by studies revealing that elderly LGBTQ adults face heightened financial adversities, including a higher probability of poverty, further amplified during the COVID-19 crisis. Underlying factors contributing to these challenges include discrimination, societal stigma, and a higher likelihood of being single or estranged from biological families. A significant portion of older LGBTQ Americans also exhibit reluctance towards engaging with financial advisors, largely due to fear of stigmatization.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
In a recent interview, renowned psychiatrist Dr. Harish Shetty delivered an urgent message to society. Using the tragic incident of Suchana Seth, the CEO of an AI startup accused of killing her four-year-old son, as an example, he underscored the growing mental health crisis plaguing our society. Dr. Shetty, with his years of experience in
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
Trending Now: Health, Lifestyle, and Entertainment Highlights of the Week
32 mins ago
Trending Now: Health, Lifestyle, and Entertainment Highlights of the Week
Pregnancy Centers Bolster Support in Post-Dobbs America
37 mins ago
Pregnancy Centers Bolster Support in Post-Dobbs America
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
12 mins ago
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
Canadian Man Kenneth Law and Pro-Suicide Forum Under Scrutiny for Series of Suicides
30 mins ago
Canadian Man Kenneth Law and Pro-Suicide Forum Under Scrutiny for Series of Suicides
Uganda in Focus: A Cross-Sector Roundup of Noteworthy Developments
30 mins ago
Uganda in Focus: A Cross-Sector Roundup of Noteworthy Developments
Latest Headlines
World News
Aston Villa's Fan Zone: A Threat to Local Vendors' Microeconomy?
39 seconds
Aston Villa's Fan Zone: A Threat to Local Vendors' Microeconomy?
Ole Miss Triumphs Over Vanderbilt in Thrilling Clash: Implications for Future Tournaments
43 seconds
Ole Miss Triumphs Over Vanderbilt in Thrilling Clash: Implications for Future Tournaments
Iowa Caucuses: The First Indicators in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
1 min
Iowa Caucuses: The First Indicators in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
2 mins
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
Usain Bolt Races into Formula E with 'Rocket on Wheels'
2 mins
Usain Bolt Races into Formula E with 'Rocket on Wheels'
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
4 mins
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
5 mins
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
5 mins
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
5 mins
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
53 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app