Health

Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing brain health, has confirmed its participation in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The event is scheduled for January 8, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. PT in San Francisco, California. The company’s presentation is expected to provide valuable insights into its ongoing commitment in the field of brain health.

Live Webcast Access

Interested stakeholders can access a live webcast of Sage Therapeutics’ presentation via the Investor page on the company’s website. This allows a broader audience to gain firsthand insights into the company’s developments and future plans. The webcast will provide real-time access to the presentation, ensuring that information is immediately available to all interested parties.

Replay Availability

Following the conclusion of the conference, a replay of the webcast will be made available. This ensures that those unable to attend the live webcast still have the opportunity to access the presentation. The replay will be archived on the company’s website, where it will remain accessible for up to 30 days after the conference.

Commitment to Brain Health

Sage Therapeutics is steadfastly committed to pioneering solutions and delivering transformative medications for brain health. The company’s overarching ambition is to enable every individual to thrive by improving brain health on a global scale. It strives to develop innovative treatments that can truly make a difference in patients’ lives.

Health United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

