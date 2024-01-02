Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing brain health, has confirmed its participation in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The event is scheduled for January 8, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. PT in San Francisco, California. The company’s presentation is expected to provide valuable insights into its ongoing commitment in the field of brain health.

Live Webcast Access

Interested stakeholders can access a live webcast of Sage Therapeutics’ presentation via the Investor page on the company’s website. This allows a broader audience to gain firsthand insights into the company’s developments and future plans. The webcast will provide real-time access to the presentation, ensuring that information is immediately available to all interested parties.

Replay Availability

Following the conclusion of the conference, a replay of the webcast will be made available. This ensures that those unable to attend the live webcast still have the opportunity to access the presentation. The replay will be archived on the company’s website, where it will remain accessible for up to 30 days after the conference.

Commitment to Brain Health

Sage Therapeutics is steadfastly committed to pioneering solutions and delivering transformative medications for brain health. The company’s overarching ambition is to enable every individual to thrive by improving brain health on a global scale. It strives to develop innovative treatments that can truly make a difference in patients’ lives.