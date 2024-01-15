SAGE Leads Groundbreaking State of LGBTQ Aging Survey

In an unprecedented initiative, SAGE, a national organization devoted to serving LGBTQ older adults, is partnering with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas' School of Public Health, to conduct the first-ever State of LGBTQ Aging survey throughout January 2024. This groundbreaking study aims to shed light on the unique needs and experiences of queer Americans aged 50 and above, with a particular focus on healthcare, companionship, instances of violence, and care plans for aging.

A Response to Past Findings

This survey comes on the heels of previous research conducted by SAGE, which has consistently unveiled the pressing challenges faced by this demographic. Notably, a 2021 report, in association with AARP, revealed issues such as underinsurance and poverty among older LGBTQ New Yorkers. A separate report highlighted the glaring absence of LGBTQ-inclusive policies in long-term care facilities.

In a promising response to these findings, New York State passed legislation to protect LGBTQ individuals and people living with HIV in long-term care facilities. Furthermore, during the Trump administration, SAGE successfully advocated for the inclusion of transgender older adults in key surveys.

Increasing Legislative Measures

Simultaneously, the New York City Council has recently established a commission dedicated to addressing the specific needs of LGBTQ seniors in health, housing, and long-term care. This move comes amidst an increase in legislative measures targeting the LGBTQ community. The year 2023 witnessed a record number of anti-LGBTQ bills reaching state legislatures, including bills that sought to restrict medical care for transgender youths and adults.

Healthcare Disparities for TNBI Older Adults

Adding to the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community, the survey also discusses the disparities in sexual and reproductive healthcare experienced by transgender, non-binary, and intersex (TNBI) older adults. These disparities stem largely from a lack of cultural competency among medical providers, necessitating the development of resourceful strategies to minimize healthcare inequities.

The survey, which conducted 50 semi-structured individual interviews with TNBI older Americans, seeks to uncover the experiences and strategies that this group utilizes to navigate an often inequitable healthcare system. As we approach the survey's conclusion, it is anticipated that the findings will help shape more inclusive and comprehensive healthcare policies for older LGBTQ+ Americans.