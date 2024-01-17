Safety Concerns Arise Amid Winter Wonderland in Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee, has transformed into a winter wonderland following the recent snow and ice event. As children and adults alike revel in outdoor activities like sledding, concerns over safety have been raised by parents and health professionals alike. A minor sledding accident involving the daughter of local parent Bess Ginty has underlined the importance of safety measures, such as wearing a helmet.

Advertisment

Sledding Safety

Dr. Nick Watkins, a pediatric emergency specialist at Le Bonheur, has emphasized the necessity of protective headgear, adult supervision, and the risks posed by being pulled behind vehicles while sledding. He also stressed the importance of donning warm clothing, including hats, gloves, socks, and boots, to help prevent frostbite and other cold-related injuries. He advises regular checks on children's well-being and taking warming breaks to avoid hypothermia or frostbite.

Winter Weather Injuries

Advertisment

Local hospitals have reported a surge in injuries due to the icy conditions. Dozens of injuries have resulted from falls, car accidents, and lacerations. Baptist Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis-Bartlett have treated patients with fall-related injuries and other incidents associated with the freezing weather. The institutions have disseminated safety tips to the community in the hope of preventing further harm during this period.

Heed the Call for Safety

With winter's icy grip firmly in place, the message is clear: safety must be the priority while enjoying the winter scenery. From wearing the appropriate protective gear to ensuring regular warming breaks, the advice from health professionals is to balance enjoyment with caution. Remember, ensuring safety doesn't just apply to outdoor fun; it extends to how we navigate our daily lives in these icy conditions, from driving on slippery roads to preventing potential in-house incidents.