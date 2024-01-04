en English
Health

SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy

In a significant development in the mental health sector, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), a preeminent advocate for mental health in South Africa, has begun a search for a press assistant or intern. This move is aimed at bolstering its wide-ranging annual media campaign, which spans across various platforms such as SADAG’s website, newsletters, and multiple active social media avenues.

Reaching an Extensive Audience

SADAG’s website records approximately 600,000 monthly visits, and its newsletter reaches over 23,000 individuals nationwide. The organization’s media strategy is clearly effective, securing over R100 million in free advertising each year through close-knit collaborations with the press and media.

Providing Essential Services

SADAG operates 15 toll-free helplines, catering to a broad spectrum of mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, trauma, substance abuse, ADHD, and Bipolar Disorder. Its unique Suicide Crisis Helpline is the only one of its kind in the country. These helplines are undoubtedly crucial, receiving over 400 calls daily from individuals in need of help.

Joining the Team

Aspiring candidates for the press assistant or intern position must have a driver’s license and a car. SADAG encourages interested applicants to send their CV to the provided email address and to visit their website for more information about the organization and its impactful work.

In other news, Talkspace, a leading online behavioral health care company, has launched a campaign titled ‘Go Head First Into 2024,’ urging individuals to prioritize mental health and well-being in the New Year. Talkspace will also participate in the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell ceremony on January 3, 2024.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

