SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy

In a significant development in the mental health sector, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), a preeminent advocate for mental health in South Africa, has begun a search for a press assistant or intern. This move is aimed at bolstering its wide-ranging annual media campaign, which spans across various platforms such as SADAG’s website, newsletters, and multiple active social media avenues.

Reaching an Extensive Audience

SADAG’s website records approximately 600,000 monthly visits, and its newsletter reaches over 23,000 individuals nationwide. The organization’s media strategy is clearly effective, securing over R100 million in free advertising each year through close-knit collaborations with the press and media.

Providing Essential Services

SADAG operates 15 toll-free helplines, catering to a broad spectrum of mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, trauma, substance abuse, ADHD, and Bipolar Disorder. Its unique Suicide Crisis Helpline is the only one of its kind in the country. These helplines are undoubtedly crucial, receiving over 400 calls daily from individuals in need of help.

Joining the Team

Aspiring candidates for the press assistant or intern position must have a driver’s license and a car. SADAG encourages interested applicants to send their CV to the provided email address and to visit their website for more information about the organization and its impactful work.

