SABPA: Fostering a Thriving Botanical Products Industry in Southern Africa

The Southern African Botanical Products Association (SABPA), a collective of 17 members from the botanical products industry, is spearheading an initiative to foster a connected, compliant, and prosperous supplements industry in the Southern African region. This collective consists of participants from South Africa, Namibia, and North America, including the USA and Canada.

Breaking Down Regulatory Barriers

Historically, the region has been impeded by regulatory barriers that hinder market access. Dr. Thomas Brendler, SABPA's head of regulatory affairs and CEO of U.S.-based Plantaphile, identified these regulatory barriers as a significant obstacle to market entry for botanical ingredients from the region. The association's mission, therefore, focuses heavily on breaking down these barriers and facilitating the smooth entry of regional botanical products into the market.

Spotlight on Sceletium tortuosum

Among the diverse range of botanical products from the region, SABPA aims to create awareness and develop markets for local and international products, with a particular focus on the native plant Sceletium tortuosum. This plant has recently garnered interest for its potential in treating depression and anxiety, making it a prime candidate for market development and consumer awareness.

To ensure the quality of their products and increase consumer confidence, SABPA has plans to establish an industry code of conduct and a quality seal by the end of 2024. In addition, the association aims to achieve GRAS affirmation in the U.S., conduct FSVP compliance audits, and develop a benefit-sharing agreement under NEMBA legislation. These initiatives are designed to provide consumers with the assurance they need to trust and invest in the botanical products industry of Southern Africa.