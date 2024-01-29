Sabah to Transform into Global Medical Wellness Tourism Hub

In a significant stride for global medical wellness tourism, Sabah, a Malaysian state, is preparing to play host to a substantial investment from Prof Dato Sri Dr Mike Chan and his wife Prof Dato Sri Dr Michelle Wong. As the chairman of the European Wellness Biopharmaceutical Group, Chan has disclosed his intentions to invest an estimated USD 80 million into the state. The funds will be directed towards establishing a biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility and a European Wellness Centre Asia Pacific hub in Sabah.

Investment Aims and Prospects

The proposed developments, which will leverage cutting-edge German technology, are to be situated at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) and Alam Mesra respectively. The facilities are designed to cater to the Asean and BIMP-Eaga market. The primary objective of these initiatives is to elevate Sabah to a prominent position on the global stage for medical wellness tourism and education.

Attracting Global Medical Experts

With the establishment of these facilities, Sabah is expected to attract stem cell researchers and professionals from across the globe. The state will become a nexus for engagement in bio-regenerative medicine and sciences research. The Chief Minister of Sabah, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor, has extended his support for these plans, recognizing their potential to contribute significantly to the region's growth and development.

European Wellness Biomedical Group’s Global Impact

The European Wellness Biomedical Group, established in 1991, operates 46 hospitals and centers globally. The organization is celebrated for its significant contribution to the bio-regenerative medicine industry. Prof Dato Sri Dr Mike Chan, a key figure in the field, has authored over 50 books and has been honored with the World Chinese Wellness Entrepreneurship Leadership Award from China.