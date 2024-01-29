Sabah to Initiate Free Medical Check-Up Program for Residents

In an unprecedented move aimed at bolstering community healthcare, the state government of Sabah, Malaysia has announced the launch of a free medical check-up program for its residents. Slated to commence in April, the initiative was unveiled by the Community Development and People's Wellbeing Minister, Datuk James Ratib, with an aim to promote early detection of diseases and thus improve health outcomes. The government plans to initiate this program in 10 districts, including Beluran, Ranau, and Kota Marudu.

Mobile Labs: Bridging the Healthcare Gap

To facilitate these check-ups, the government plans to deploy 10 mobile labs housed in four-wheel drive vans. Each of these mobile units will be staffed with technicians and medical officers, capable of conducting 10 types of medical examinations. The immediacy of results and swift referrals to clinics or hospitals for those requiring further treatment is a key feature of this initiative. This fleet of mobile units will be monitored by the state Health Department and organized in collaboration with the districts' Unit for the Promotion of the Wellbeing of the People (UPPM).

Expanding Healthcare Accessibility

The program also aims to control the spread of contagious diseases such as tuberculosis (TB). For areas that are inaccessible by road, the government intends to utilize alternative transport like boats, leaving room for future expansion of the fleet as needed. In an effort to implement this program, the government has partnered with Borneo Sinarmas Sdn Bhd under a Memorandum of Understanding, with the company providing logistics, personnel, and various medical tests.

Commitment to Rural Health

Sabah's Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor reaffirmed the government's commitment to the program, which aligns with the ministry's goals to extend healthcare services to rural areas through mobile services. The free medical check-up program is not just a symbol of the government's commitment to the health of its people, but also a testament to its dedication to bridging healthcare disparities in rural areas.