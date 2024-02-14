Ryvu Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for RVU120 Monotherapy in r/r AML and HR-MDS Patients

Ryvu Therapeutics embarks on a new hope for patients with r/r AML and HR-MDS, as they launch the Phase II clinical trial for RVU120 monotherapy. The trial, named RIVER-52, commenced on February 14, 2024, and aims to study the safety and efficacy of the treatment in this patient population.

A Beacon of Hope: RVU120 Monotherapy

Ryvu Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel small molecule therapies, has initiated a Phase II clinical trial for RVU120 monotherapy. The trial, RIVER-52, is set to investigate the safety and efficacy of RVU120 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS).

The primary goal of the study is to evaluate the performance of RVU120 in genetically defined subtypes of AML, including NPM1 mutations, and HR-MDS at a dose level of 250 mg EOD. With high hopes for its success, the trial is expected to expand to up to 80 clinical sites globally, with a planned enrollment of approximately 140 patients.

A Global Effort: Expansion and Enrollment

RVU120 promises to be a game-changer in the treatment of r/r AML and HR-MDS. As the trial expands to up to 80 clinical sites worldwide, Ryvu Therapeutics is gearing up to enroll approximately 140 patients. This inclusive approach ensures a diverse patient population, enhancing the potential for meaningful results.

In an ambitious move, Ryvu Therapeutics aims to launch four Phase II clinical studies for RVU120 in various hematological indications by the first half of 2024. This strategic decision reflects the company's commitment to exploring RVU120's potential across multiple therapeutic areas and addressing the needs of a larger patient population.

A Promising Outlook: Advancements in Hematological Therapies

Ryvu Therapeutics' dedication to innovation in hematological therapies has taken a significant step forward with the initiation of the RIVER-52 trial. By enrolling over 100 patients by the end of 2024, the company hopes to generate valuable data to support the further development of RVU120.

Pawel Przewiezlikowski, CEO of Ryvu Therapeutics, shares his vision: "We believe RVU120 has the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from r/r AML and HR-MDS. The initiation of the RIVER-52 trial marks a crucial milestone in our mission to bring effective and innovative therapies to those in need."

As Ryvu Therapeutics embarks on this new journey, the medical community eagerly anticipates the results of the RIVER-52 trial. The potential for RVU120 monotherapy to reshape the treatment landscape for r/r AML and HR-MDS patients offers a promising beacon of hope in the ongoing battle against these devastating diseases.