RUWATSAN Launches Campaign to Prevent Cholera Outbreak in Ogun State

The Ogun State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWATSAN) has initiated a comprehensive sensitisation and awareness campaign to curb the outbreak of cholera and other water-borne diseases in Ogun State, Nigeria. This proactive move comes in the wake of a cholera outbreak four months ago, which led to over 200 infections and at least 10 fatalities.

Emphasizing Hygiene Practices and Behavioral Change

Mrs. Olufemi Ilori-Oduntan, the State Commissioner for Rural Development, underscored the vitality of proper hygienic practices and attitudinal shift. She highlighted the need for such changes, especially during the dry season when water scarcity pushes residents to resort to unreliable water sources.

The campaign, conducted in several communities including Surulere, involved disinfecting water sources, demonstrating handwashing, teaching water purification methods, and distributing wash materials.

Instilling a Culture of Cleanliness

The commissioner urged residents to maintain clean drainages, abstain from improper waste disposal, and ensure the presence of household toilets. These measures form part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards endemic diseases and aims to instill a culture of cleanliness among the populace to mitigate health risks.

Communities Respond Positively

Dr. Munir Adesola, the Chairman of Ilupeju Oke-Odo Community Development Council, hailed the initiative, calling for its continuity and its further expansion to other communities. The drive to prevent cholera and other water-borne diseases underscores the government’s commitment to public health and the wellbeing of its citizens.