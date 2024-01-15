en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Rutland Healthwatch Addresses Community Concerns at Care Home Event

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Rutland Healthwatch Addresses Community Concerns at Care Home Event

On an ordinary day at a local care home, the usual routine was replaced by an extraordinary gathering — a Community Coffee Morning event. The event saw the participation of Hollie Hughes, a representative from Rutland Healthwatch, a stalwart organization advocating for health and social care in the region. The community members, residents, and their families were offered a platform to engage in conversations with Hughes, discussing their day-to-day challenges and experiences.

Engaging with Rutland Healthwatch

The event’s success lay in its interactive format, which fostered a dialogue between the community and a representative from an organization that plays a key role in shaping health and social care policies. Rutland Healthwatch’s mission is to ensure that community feedback reaches the ears of NHS leaders and other decision-makers. The Community Coffee Morning event served as an exemplar of this mission in action — a lifeline of communication between the community and those in positions of authority.

Impact of the Event

General Manager Zoe Postgate expressed satisfaction with the event’s outcome. She emphasized the significance of such engagements, stating, “These events are vital for community members to voice their concerns and share their experiences regarding healthcare and social services.” The event served as a potent reminder of the strength of community voices in bringing about change and the critical role of organizations like Rutland Healthwatch in facilitating such conversations.

Rutland Healthwatch: A Health and Social Care Advocate

Rutland Healthwatch has carved a niche for itself as a formidable health and social care advocate in the region. Its presence at the Community Coffee Morning event underscores its commitment to its cause — ensuring that the voices of the community are not just heard, but acted upon. As the event concluded, residents of the care home, their families, and the community left with a renewed sense of empowerment, aware that their voices held the power to bring about change in health and social care services.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
17 seconds ago
Kinark Autism Services Advocates for Widespread Adoption of Virtual Autism Care
In a move that signals a shift towards embracing digital healthcare solutions, Kinark Autism Services, a subdivision of Kinark Child and Family Services, has released a research brief highlighting the efficacy of virtual autism services. The findings underscore that these online platforms are not only effective but also sustainable, delivering outcomes that are on par
Kinark Autism Services Advocates for Widespread Adoption of Virtual Autism Care
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
5 mins ago
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
5 mins ago
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
Unveiling the Truth Behind Jennifer Connell's Lawsuit
23 seconds ago
Unveiling the Truth Behind Jennifer Connell's Lawsuit
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New President Dr. Luke Oh to Propel Clinical Developments
48 seconds ago
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New President Dr. Luke Oh to Propel Clinical Developments
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New VP to Accelerate NT-I7 Clinical Development
4 mins ago
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New VP to Accelerate NT-I7 Clinical Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Lewis Hamilton's Future in Formula 1: Racing Beyond 40
10 seconds
Lewis Hamilton's Future in Formula 1: Racing Beyond 40
Kinark Autism Services Advocates for Widespread Adoption of Virtual Autism Care
19 seconds
Kinark Autism Services Advocates for Widespread Adoption of Virtual Autism Care
Russia Seeks to Strengthen Ties with North Korea Amidst Diplomatic Pressures
19 seconds
Russia Seeks to Strengthen Ties with North Korea Amidst Diplomatic Pressures
Unveiling the Truth Behind Jennifer Connell's Lawsuit
25 seconds
Unveiling the Truth Behind Jennifer Connell's Lawsuit
Basotho National Party Stands Against Israeli Apartheid: A Message of Unity and Strength
26 seconds
Basotho National Party Stands Against Israeli Apartheid: A Message of Unity and Strength
Cook County Property Tax Exemptions: A Double-Edged Sword
36 seconds
Cook County Property Tax Exemptions: A Double-Edged Sword
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New President Dr. Luke Oh to Propel Clinical Developments
50 seconds
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New President Dr. Luke Oh to Propel Clinical Developments
Dianne Buswell and Nitro's Dance Ignites Fans' Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover
58 seconds
Dianne Buswell and Nitro's Dance Ignites Fans' Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover
Zhang Zhizhen Triumphs at Australian Open, Pioneering a New Era for Chinese Tennis
1 min
Zhang Zhizhen Triumphs at Australian Open, Pioneering a New Era for Chinese Tennis
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 min
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
25 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
53 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app