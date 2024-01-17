Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and University Hospital Unveil Comprehensive Weight Management Center

University Hospital and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School have together launched a pioneering multidisciplinary Weight Management Center, heralding a new era of comprehensive obesity treatment in New Jersey. This initiative aims to tackle the state's escalating obesity rates, which stood at 28.6% in 2020 and rose to 29.1% by 2022, according to state and CDC data.

The Weight of the Matter

Obesity is a growing concern, being a pivotal risk factor for numerous health conditions, including hypertension, high LDL cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, and osteoarthritis. The launch of Rutgers Weight Management Center, located at 90 Bergen Street, Newark, marks a significant stride towards effectively managing this public health crisis.

Personalized Care at the Core

The new center's approach is holistic, combining medical and surgical services with personalized care and a supportive team. It offers patients access to a range of specialists, including obesity medicine physicians, endocrinologists, bariatric surgeons, advanced bariatric endoscopists, behavioral health specialists, nutritionists, and patient navigators.

Technological Advancement in Surgical Procedures

On the surgical front, the center offers a robust bariatric surgery program featuring procedures like sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and lap gastric band. It employs the Da Vinci robot system for these surgeries, ensuring they are more efficient and less invasive. This technological edge is set to significantly enhance patient outcomes.

University Hospital's President and CEO, Ed Jimenez, and the medical director of the center, Dr. Dhvani Doshi, expressed confidence in their integrated approach towards managing obesity. They believe this approach will measurably enhance patient outcomes in Essex County, ultimately improving the overall health of the community.