Rutgers Health Study Sheds Light on Impact of Firearm-acquired Disabilities on Black Men

The physical and psychological toll of firearm-acquired disabilities on the perceptions of manhood, independence, and mobility among Black men has been unveiled in a groundbreaking study by Rutgers Health, according to a recent publication in the American Journal of Men's Health. Nazsa Baker, of the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers School of Public Health, led the pathfinding research. The study was based on comprehensive interviews with 10 Black male survivors of firearm violence, shedding light on their daily struggles with living and employment, and the profound impact on their identities.

Perception of Manhood in the Face of Disability

The study participants, all survivors of firearm violence, expressed a traditional perception of manhood that encompassed being a protector and a provider. However, their acquired disabilities and the resulting increased reliance on caretakers have put these notions to the test. The feeling of being a burden, of losing their independence, has significantly impacted their identities, challenging their concepts of masculinity.

Firearm Violence: A Leading Cause of Death and Disability

Firearm violence is a leading cause of death among non-Hispanic Black males between the ages of 15 and 34. Beyond the immediate threat to life, it also leads to long-term disabilities that change the course of the survivors' lives. The study aims to underline the urgent need for a more comprehensive understanding of the adaptation process for those living with disabilities resulting from such violence.

A Call for More Inclusive Research and Policy

The Rutgers Health study's findings make a compelling case for services and policies that address the unique needs of Black men dealing with firearm-acquired disabilities. The research also calls for future studies to be more geographically diverse and to involve in-person interviews to glean deeper insights. The research underscores the importance of understanding the complex nature of manhood and how Black men with firearm-acquired disabilities adapt and overcome societal stigma related to idealized masculinity.